Pompey defender Tom McIntyre ended his time at Charlton with a heartfelt message to all associated with the club

Tom McIntyre has penned a goodbye message to Charlton Athletic following the conclusion of his Addicks loan.

With the defender now set for a return to Pompey, he said he was grateful for the opportunity to play for such a ‘great club’ and to play a ‘small part’ in their return to the Championship.

McIntyre posted the farewell message on X the day after Nathan Jones’ side won promotion back to the second tier of English football via the League One play-offs. The Valley outfit were confirmed as the 24th and final team in next season’s division after they beat Leyton Orient 1-0 in Sunday’s Wembley finale.

McIntyre, who arrived at Charlton in January on a deal until the end of the season, was not part of the Addicks match-day squad that triumphed over their London neighbours.

Instead, he watched on from the stands as his new team-mates claimed victory thanks to Macaulay Gillesphey’s 31st-minute effort.

It was the second time in a row that the centre-back missed out on selection and the fourth in six matches as Jones’ team powered their way back to the Championship for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Yet McIntyre remained thankful for the opportunity presented to him by the south London side.

What Tom McIntyre said in farwell message to Charlton

Posting on X, the 26-year-old former Reading man wrote: ‘Season done and I’m so grateful to have been given the opportunity to come to this great club on loan and play a small part in this momentous season.

‘Thank you to all the lads, staff and fans for making me feel so welcome over the last few months.’

Why Pompey defender Tom McIntyre moved to Charlton in January and how it panned out

McIntyre moved to Charlton in a bid to get more regular game, after falling down the pecking order at Fratton Park.

The centre-half - a £75,000 signing from the Royals in January 2024 - made 10 Blues starts in a row following his return from a broken ankle in September.

However, with Pompey struggling for consistency in the Championship, he soon found himself out of favour. Indeed, midfielder Marlon Pack was asked to fill in as a make-shift centre-back to help shore up a leaky defence that had conceded 19 goals during the same period.

The January signing Rob Atkinson pushed McIntyre further out of the picture, so a move to promotion-chasing Charlton over the second half of the season made sense for all concerned.

Yet, at the The Valley, the defender continued to struggle for regular minutes.

McIntyre had to wait nearly two months to make his full debut for his new club. And while he remained in Jones’ line-up for the next three games, he failed to play again after giving away a penalty in a 2-1 win over Northampton on April 4.

In total, the Scot featured 10 times for the Addicks, six of which came from the bench.

Tom McIntyre in action for Pompey against Sheffield Wednesday in October | Getty Images

What awaits former Reading defender on his Portsmouth return?

McIntyre will now head off on holidays before returning to Pompey. But there’s serious doubts about what kind of future awaits him at Fratton Park.

The Blues expect to have injured centre-back duo Ibane Bowat and Hayden Matthews back fit for the start of pre-season training on June 23. Meanwhile, Conor Shaughnessy and Regan Poole will be determined to be in the starting line-up for the opening game of the season.

Pompey also remain keen on adding another centre-half to their ranks, which spells bad news for the likes of McIntyre and Ryley Towler, who was also overlooked for large chunks of last season.

Head coach John Mousinho would love a permanent reunion with Atkinson, following his successful loan spell at PO4 in McIntyre’s absence. However, any deal will depend on Bristol City, who are about to lose head coach Liam Manning to Norwich.

