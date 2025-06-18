Portsmouth transfer gossip: Blues rivalling Eredivisie side for young Brescia and Italy winger

By Mark McMahon
Published 18th Jun 2025, 13:12 BST
Brescia teenager Patrick Nuamah is being linked with a move to Pompeyplaceholder image
Brescia teenager Patrick Nuamah is being linked with a move to Pompey | Getty Images
Reports from Italy claim Pompey have an interest in Brescia winger Patrick Nuamah

Pompey could turn to Italy for their next signing of the summer transfer window.

That’s according to Sky Italia, who claim the Blues are showing an interest in young Brescia winger Patrick Nuamah.

The 19-year-old has featured 32 times for the Serie B side in the league after breaking into their senior ranks during the 2022-23 campaign.

Twenty-three of those appearances came last season as the teenager firmly established himself as part of Rolando Maran’s senior squad.

Yet his presence wasn’t enough to save Brescia from dropping down to Serie C as they finished 18th in the table.

A points deduction because of financial difficulties and unpaid debts of a reported £2.5m didn’t help either. Now, with the threat of bankrucy threatening Brescia’s very existence, Nuamah is reportedly set to leave the club this summer - despite having another three years on his contract.

Pompey, who will announce the capture of Sydney FC attacking midfielder Adrian Segecic this week, are apparently keen on the Italy under-18 international who was also named in the national under-20 squad back in March.

But they’re not the only ones, with reports in Italy claiming that Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar are also on the trail of the player, who scored twice for Brescia last term.

Pompey’s priorities amid Patrick Nuamah links

It’s understood Nuamah - who transfermarkt.com value at 1.7m euros - operates mostly on the left wing, but is also comfortable playing in the centre of midfield and at left-back.

2024-25 (Brescia - Serie B)23 appearances, 1 goal, 0 assists
2023-24 (Brescia - Serie B)2 appearances, 0 goals, 0 assists
2023-24 (Brescia U19 - Primavera 2)2 appearances, 3 goals, 0 assists
2022-23 (Brescia U19 - Primavera 2)1 appearance, 1 goal, 0 assists
2022-23 (Brescia - Serie B)6 appearances, 0 goals, 0 assists

Pompey are keen to strengthen competition among their forward department during the transfer window, with first-choice left-winger Josh Murphy having no real back-up.

The centre of midfield is also a priority following the deaprtures of loanees Freddie Potts and Isaac Hayden at the end of last season.

Segecic’s imminent arrival on a free transfer from Sydney will help bolster Pompey’s attacking ranks. But work still needs to be done there and in midfield if they are to improve on last season’s 16th-place finish in the Championship.

The Blues are also keen to maximise their contacts abroad and are expected to make numerous signings this summer from foreign markets.

The News is yet to affirm, though, whether Nuamah is someone they are interested in bringing to Fratton Park this summer.

