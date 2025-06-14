Pompey have a history of raiding the A-League. Are they about to make their latest move Down Under with a move for Sydney FC ace Adrian Segecic?

Pompey have been monitoring the latest rising star to emerge from the Australian A-League.

With part two of the summer transfer window set to open on Monday, it’s understod the Blues have been keeping tabs on Adrian Segecic, who finished the 2024-25 season as the league’s joint-top scorer and Sydney FC’s player of the year.

The talented attacking midfielder, who can also operate across the front line, scored 13 goals in 24 appearances and registered two assists as The Sky Blues finished seventh in the table. The 20-year-old also notched five goals in the AFC Champions League 2 as he established himself as one of Australia’s most lethal marksmen.

That form earned Segecic a place in the ASEAN All-star team that beat Manchester United in Malaysia last month, with the Aussie under-23 international setting up the winner. It has also prompted speculation of a return to European football, with the player spending the 2022-24 season at Dutch side Dordrecht.

Austrian giants Rapid Vienna were reportedly close to signing the forward who is available on a free transfer as he closes in on the expiry date of his current Sydney deal.

Yet reports emerged on Friday that that deal had collapsed amid interest from the English Championship.

It’s not clear at this moment which Championship club has sparked that dramatic turn of events. However, it’s The News’ understanding that Segecic is a player who has been brought to Pompey’s attention as they continue to scour the A-League for potential signings.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho loves the A-League

Hayden Matthews is a former Sydney FC team-mate of Adrian Segecic

Pompey are no strangers to the Australian market.

Last season the Fratton Park side had four Aussies on their books in the form of Kusini Yengi, Jacob Farrell, Hayden Matthews and Thomas Waddingham.

League One title-winner Yengi has since departed the club and joined Aberdeen having failed to earn himself a new Blues deal at the end of last season.

Yet it was the A-League that Pompey turned to in January in a bid to retain their Championship status for another season, with both rising-stars Matthews (Sydney FC) and Waddingham (Brisbane Roar) recruited to bolster their ranks.

Centre-back Matthews was thrown straight into the action and made a huge instant impression before injury ruled him out for the final months of the season.

Striker Waddingham scored on his debut against West Brom, following his introduction as a substitute, and featured five times as Pompey gently introduced him to the rigors of the English game.

Both, alongside the previously injured Farrell - who has the same agent as Segecic - are expected to play significant roles for the Blues next season as they look to build on last term’s 16-place finish.

Speaking to The News following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, head coach John Mousinho said: He told The News: ‘We love the A-League, absolutely love it.’

What Adrian Segecic has said about his future as Pompey seek attacking reinforcements

Pompey are on the lookout for attacking reinforcements this summer following the departures of loanee Adil Aouchiche and Kaide Gordon - and have been exploring foreign markets in order to get value for money.

The Blues continue to boast the presence of Callum Lang, Josh Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Christian Saydee and Harvey Blair. However, greater competition and depth is needed if they are to compete for a top-half finish next term.

Given Segecic’s relative inexperience still, it’s hard to see him being an automatic starter for the Blues, if Pompey do in fact follow up their interest in him.

But with the forward scoring eight of his 13 league goals for Sydney as a substitute, he’s clearly a player who can make an impact when coming off the bench - a quality that can’t be underestimated.

Speaking to ESPN about his next move at the end of May, the 20-year-old said: ‘The biggest thing for me is to play for a club where I can repeat what I've done this year.’

