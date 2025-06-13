11 exciting players who could hold Portsmouth transfer appeal as they scour Sweden

Sweden’s Allsvenskan is known to be a player Pompey are looking this summer as the focus transfer business overseas. We’ve used video analysis and data resource, Wyscout, to do some transfer homework and highlight some of the top talents who could be of interest.

Ibrahim Diabate

The Ivory Coast striker is clear at the top of the Allsvenskan goal charts with nine goals so far this season for GAIS - three in front of his nearest rival. The 25-year-old is rapid, athletic and a threat anywhere around the 18-yard-box with a capability to get shots off with minimum space. Unsurprisingly, the likes Anderlecht, Genk, Heerenveen and Hamburg are said to be keen.

Tobias Heintz

Norwegian left winger has 11 goal contributions for IFK Gothenburg in all competitions this term (six goals and five assists). An inverted winger who likes a mazy dribble and shot with shades of Ronan Curtis. Very effective on set-pieces, particularly corners.

Pontus Dahbo

Seen as one of the most exciting emerging domestic players in Sweden and was being mentioned with Celtic last year. The 19-year-old is now making waves with BK Hacken with seven goals and two assists already this season. The left footer operates centrally or as a 10 and is a clever passer of the ball and dangerous from set-pieces.

Isak Andri Sigurgeirsson

Three goals and five assists already this season for IFK Norrkoping’s left-sided Icelandic international. Plays as an inverted winger, so naturally cuts in on to his favoured right foot and often pops up centrally. The 22-year-old has been in Sweden for a couple of years where he’s shown his eye for the spectacular and really tight dribbling skills.

Jusef Erabi

Powerful Swedish striker of Afghan heritage has scored goals at a regular rate for three seasons with Hammarby despite still being just 22. Linked with an £8m move to Leeds last year, but now has just a year to go on his contract.

Abdoulie Manneh

A name Pompey fans know all about, with the Blues trailing the Mjallby man this summer. The Gambian left winger can also play as a striker or 10. They may be just 13 games into the Allsvenskan season, but the 20-year-old already has eight goals and three assists to his name. Looks bound for one of Europe’s top sides.

Omar Faraj

Palestine's Omar Faraj is scoring goals in Sweden | Getty Images

Signed for Egyptian side Zamalek for £800,000 last September from AIK and moved to Degefors on loan, where the Palestinian striker has nine goals to his name, with six coming in the league so far. The 23-year-old is pretty direct and single-minded, doing most of his work between the posts and sniffing out finishes.

Max Fenger

Six goals for the 23-year-old Dane so far this season in the league and nine in all competitions for IFK Gothenburg. A decent aerial presence at 6ft and works the channels in pretty mobile and honest fashion.

Frederik Ihler

Freada | Getty Images

The 21-year-old Dane is second to Ibrahim Diabate in the Allsvenskan goal charts with seven goals so far this term. On loan at Elfsborg, where Pompey signed Mathias Svensson from in 1996, from Norwegian side Molde. The 6ft striker is not particularly mobile but strong, can hold the ball up and finish with either foot.

Nils Zetterstrom

Nils Zatterstrom in action for Malmo against Ferencvaros. Pic: Getty | AFP via Getty Images

The 20-year-old left-sided central defender has already made the international breakthrough at the end of last year. The 6ft 4in talent plays for Malmo where he likes to step out ala Matt Clarke and has a thumping drive on him, which has returned spectacular goals.

Robbie Ure

Scottish striker Robbie Ure is excelling in Sweden. Pic: Getty. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Scottish striker came through the ranks at Rangers and has already played in three countries at the age of 21 and is now bagging goals and assists for Sirius. Has eight goal involvements this season (five goals and three assists) with the 6ft 2in front an effective finisher with either foot, bringing a decent all-round game and eye for a pass to the forward line.