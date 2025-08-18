With just two weeks of the transfer window remaining, the clock is ticking on Pompey’s search for a front-line right winger.

And it’s a hunt which has absorbed further urgency following the unfortunate hamstring injury which Callum Lang picked up during Saturday’s defeat to Norwich.

At present, it’s not clear how long the popular Liverpudlian will be out for. A similar issue last season saw him miss 10 of the Blues’ final 13 games of their maiden season back in the Championship.

Coupled with Harvey Blair’s continued absence because of his own hamstring struggles, Pompey’s options look increasingly limited for the right-wing berth.

New loan signings Florian Bianchini and Minhyeok Yang are, of course, there to step in if needs be. Meanwhile, Terry Devlin is also capable of filling in as he continues to prove his versatility to the Pompey cause.

However, the perceived opinion remains, if the Blues want to build on last season’s 16th-place finish and avoid another brush with relegation, then a suitable replacement for the departing Matt Ritchie is needed before the transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday, September 1.

The Blues have been no strangers to the foreign transfer window this summer, with three of their six signings to date recruited from clubs abroad. The adjustment period currently needed by both midfielders Mark Kosznovszky and Luke Le Roux, though, suggests another new arrival from outside these shores could require similar time to settle in.

Yet, Pompey don’t really have that luxury. The season may be just two match-days old, but there’s little time to waste.

With that in mind, we’ve been casting our eye over potential realistic targets who know the Championship terrain already, who - in some instances - appear to be out of favour at their current clubs, and can start straight away, if needs be.

Some may prove out of the Blues’ price range, while others might only be possible via a loan switch. Nevertheless, these are options Pompey could very well be exploring as they attempt to solve their current right-wing conundrum in the coming days.

For your next Pompey read: ‘Has that quality’: Exciting claim made over Portsmouth and Peterborough United target Makenzie Kirk

1 . From left: Willum Thor Willumsson, Bali Mumba, Marcus Forss and Grady Diangana From left: Willum Thor Willumsson, Bali Mumba, Marcus Forss and Grady Diangana | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Willum Thor Willumsson - Birmingham City The Iceland international contributed six goals and six assists for Birmingham City last season as they stormed to the League One tite. A key player is manager's Chris Davies' side last term, the former Go Ahead Eagles ace has made just one cameo appearance from the bench so far on the Blues' Championship return, with summer arrivals Demarai Gray and Kyogo Furuhashi forcing him out of the starting XI. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Grady Diangana - free agent The 27-year-old is available on a free transfer after departing West Brom - his home for the past seven seasons - at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. The DR Congo international boasts Premier League experience during his time with the Baggies and former Club West Ham. Pompey would need to act fast if they were interested - a potentoal move to Saudi Pro League side Damac FC has been mentioned by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Marcus Forss - Middlesbrough The Finland international has been restricted to just two minutes of Championship football since Boro kicked off their season with a win against Swansea - and wasn't used at all as Rob Edwards' side thumped Millwall 3-0 at the weekend. Only made six starts for Middlesbrough last season as he registered just one goal. However, the former Brentford man posted numbers of 17 goals and seven assists over the two previous seasons when enjoying regular game time. | Getty Images Photo Sales