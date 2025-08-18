‘Has that quality’: Exciting claim made over Portsmouth and Peterborough United target Makenzie Kirk
Pompey have been given a glowing review over target Makenzie Kirk.
The News revealed on Saturday the 21-year-old was on John Mousinho’s radar as the Blues look to ramp up their summer business with two weeks to go in the window.
There is competition for the Northern Ireland under-21 international, who is also of interest to Peterborough United, Bristol Rovers as well as unnamed Scottish Premiership sides.
Kirk is making waves in the Scottish Championship after an impressive maiden campaign with St Johnstone. This saw the young frontman score 11 goals in all competitions with the Saints following his summer move from Hearts in 2024.
The striker was prolific as he rose through the ranks at Tynecastle, with his best spell in front of goal coming in Scotland’s Lowlands League, netting 45 goals and providing nine assists in 49 outings for the Jam Tarts’ B team.
After making the step up to first-team football last term, Kirk enjoyed a mixed season in the Scottish Premiership, but faced a frustrating two-month run where he failed to appear on the scoresheet.
Despite his difficulties, boss St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari was full of praise for the Northern Ireland sensation, highlighting the young forward’s work ethic as an outstanding attribute.
Simo Valakari on Makenzie Kirk qualities
Speaking to STV in February, the head coach said: ‘When you analyse his games where Makenzie hasn’t scored, in every single one of them he has had one good chance – minimum.
‘For me, that is the sign of a good striker. It’s down to the mathematics. He keeps putting himself in the right positions, so we know that the goals will come.
‘We have been talking with him; he’s a very calm-headed boy. He knows he can finish, that he has that quality. But he also knows what the life of a striker is like. That you’re going to miss some chances.
‘So don’t worry about them, don’t get frustrated. Be there and there is always the next chance.’
Pompey’s current attacking options
Pompey are looking to strengthen ahead of the September 1 deadline, with a number of areas in need of further additions before the close of the window.
The Blues have earmarked Kirk as a long-term project and a striker, who would complement Mousinho’s forward ranks along with Colby Bishop and Thomas Waddingham.
The Magic Man has led the line in Pompey’s opening two games of the Championship season so far, but faced criticism on Saturday after missing a late penalty in the 2-1 defeat against Norwich City.
Kirk has already has nine international caps at youth level for Northern Ireland and has also spent time on loan with Hamilton.
The young sensation has already made a promising start to the 2025-26 campaign, netting four goals in seven outings in all competitions to date.