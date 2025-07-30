The latest transfer rumours involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Pompey have all of a sudden got busy in this summer’s transfer window as John Mousinho attempts to build a side that can better last season’s 16th place finish in the Championship.

In the past week, the club have confirmed the signings of midfield duo Mark Kosznovszky, from Hungarian side MTK Budapest, and Luke Le Roux - who has arrived via Swedish outfit IFK Varnamo. Both deals were for an undisclosed fee, although it’s understood seven-figure fees were paid on each occasion.

Earlier in the window, Pompey secured Australian forward Adrian Segecic and former West Bromwich Albion midfielder John Swift as they laid the foundations for the remainder of the summer.

With these four players added, a new-look squad is starting to take shape ahead of the Blues’ first game of the campaign, when they travel to Oxford United on Saturday, August 9.

But what else is going on in the division as clubs begin to narrow their focus on that opening weekend of the season? Here’s the latest as Championship sides look to make the most of the transfer window.

Birmingham have ‘bid accepted’ for Rangers defender

Ben Davies in action for Birmingham during his loan spell last season.

Newly-promoted Birmingham City have reportedly made a breakthrough in negotiations for Rangers defender Ben Davies.

The Blues have been interested in securing a permanent deal for the former Liverpool and Preston North End defender after he played a vital part in Chris Davies’ side’s League One title-winning team last season while on loan from the Gers.

According to Football Insider, the 29-year-old is now close to signing for the club after a £750,000 bid was accepted.

The deal will apparently be sealed when Davies recovers from the minor knee injury he suffered recently.

Wrexham eye move for Ipswich’s £7m-rated forward

There is another recently-promoted side in the Championship who are aiming to make their presence felt this season as Wrexham’s ambitious transfer market activity continues.

Indeed, the Welsh side, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are closing in on Ipswich Town’s Nathan Broadhead - according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

It would take a significant fee for the Wales international to leave Portman Road, but the ambitious Welsh side are ready to splash the cash and are supposedly willing to pay up to £7.5m for the 27-year-old.

Wrexham’s motivation to be successful in the Championship has already been on full display this summer after signing Josh Windass, who has proven he can make plenty of goal contributions in the league for Sheffield Wednesday. They have even held talks with legendary Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen. However, a move has not materialised on that front.

Southampton agree to let go of England international goalkeeper

Pompey’s south-coast rivals, Southampton, have accepted a deal that would see Aaron Ramsdale leave the club to sign for Newcastle United.

The deal consists of an initial loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season, reports The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Newcastle missed out on their main target between the sticks, James Trafford, who has returned to former club Manchester City.

