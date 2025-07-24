Pompey kick-start their Championship campaign against Oxford United in just over two weeks' time.

There are 16 days until Pompey get their 2025-26 Championship campaign underway.

John Mousinho’s men make the short trip to face Oxford United on August 9 as they aim to kick-start the new season with maximum points.

The Blues have added just two fresh faces to the squad ahead of the curtain raiser at the Kassam Stadium, with Adrian Segecic and John Swift the sole signings so far this summer.

Indeed, the Blues will be hoping to start the new term on a winning note after a difficult return to the Championship on the road last season.

Mousinho’s men were backed in their numbers throughout the 2024-25 campaign, with fans travelling up and down the country in an incredible show of support.

And that will be no different for the opening day contest against Oxford United, with tickets quickly being snapped up by the Fratton faithful.

With Pompey’s allocation now sold out, nearly 1,500 supporters will make the 170-mile round trip to the Kassam Stadium for the curtain raiser against Gary Rowett’s men.

The Blues will be aiming for similar success against the U’s after last term’s heroics in February. Mousinho’s side, of course, picked up just their second victory on the road of the season, with a vital 2-0 triumph in Oxfordshire.

Pompey headed into the contest off the back of a miserable run, which had seen them lose eight successive matches away from Fratton Park in all competitions.

However, goals from Andre Dozzell and Mark O’Mahony secured just the second triumph on the road for Mousinho’s troops.

And the Blues will be bidding for opening day joy as they look to put last term’s disappointing away record to bed.

Pompey’s summer business ahead of Oxford United contest

Pompey have signed Adrian Segecic and John Swift this summer. | National World

Pompey have added just two new faces to the squad ahead of the curtain raiser against Rowett’s men.

Segecic was the first arrival in June, penning a three-year deal on the south coast following his departure from Sydney FC.

Mousinho’s men fended off interest in the 21-year-old Aussie sensation, with clubs from Scotland, Germany, Holland, Belgium, Denmark, Austria and the USA chasing his signature.

The Fratton faithful have already caught a glimpse of the winger, featuring in friendlies against Woking and Farnborough last week.

Meanwhile, Swift completed his return to Fratton Park earlier in the month, 19 years after his release by Paul Hart.

The 30-year-old sealed a move to the south coast following his exit from West Brom and has penned a two-year deal with his boyhood club.

Pompey are on the road this Saturday when they make the short trip to Reading to face former striker Noel Hunt, who is now in charge at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

