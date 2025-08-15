Gassan Ahadme joined Pompey on loan after a successful trial but returned to Norwich five months into his season-long stay

Former Pompey loanee Gassan Ahadme has found himself on the move once more.

The forward, who endured an unproductive temporary spell at Fratton Park during the first half of the 2021-22 season, following a successful trial has been shepherded out on loan again by his latest parent club.

Just over 12 months after Charlton Athletic landed the forward for a £1m fee from Ipswich Town last summer, the 24-year-old has been allowed to join League One Stevenage for the rest of the season.

The switch is the fourth loan move of the former Norwich City academy product’s career and his sixth transfer after being allowed to leave Fratton Park five months into his year long-stay on the south coast.

While at the Blues, the former Morocco youth international failed to establish himself in the manager’s plans and returned early to Carrow Road after one goal in 10 appearances.

Ahadme featured 19 times for the Addicks in the league last season as they secured promotion back to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

However, in an injury-plagued maiden season at the Valley, he played no part in their season run-in or their success in the play-offs.

Indeed, the forward’s last start for Charlton came in their FA Cup defeat to Preston North End in January. He’s played just 10 minutes of competitive football for the club since then.

Following confirmation of Ahadme latest move, Addicks boss Nathan Jones said: ‘Gass had a frustrating year last year with a few niggling injuries and it was disjointed for him.

‘We've gone up a level and signed a lot in that area, so we just feel that Gass needs a bit of rhythm.

‘It's an excellent loan for him - Stevenage is a good club, we know the people there and we know Gass will play and do really, really well. It will be good for him to get some rhythm, score some goals and be the player that we know he is and then he comes back in a better position with us.’

Since leaving Pompey, Ahadme has played for Burton Albion (twice), Ipswich Cambridge and Charlton.

His most porductive spell came when on loan at the U’s, where he scored 11 goals in 29 League One appearances during the 2023-24 season.

Ahadme could make his latest debut when Stevenage welcome Northampton Town to the Lamex Stadium on Saturday.

