Pompey are reported admirers of Reading forward Harvey Knibbs as they look to bolster their wing options ahead of the new season

Charlton Athletic’s move for reported Pompey target Harvey Knibbs is off.

Reading boss Noel Hunt has confirmed the forward’s expected transfer to the Championship new boys has fallen through, with the former Blues striker admitting he’s ‘not too sure’ what has actually happened.

News of Charlton’s interest in Knibbs emerged on Monday, with the south London outfit supposedly agreeing a £1.8m fee for a player who registered 14 goals and six assists in League One last term.

Confirmation of a move to The Valley was expected this week, with the Addicks acting swiftly to bypass any reported interest Pompey, Oxford United and Sheffield United had in the 26-year-old.

Yet, in an unexpected turn of events, Knibbs will now not be swapping Berkshire for the capital, leaving the door open for other interested parties to consider their positions.

What Noel Hunt has said about Knibbs’ collapsed move to Charlton

Speaking after his side’s 4-0 defeat to Pompey at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday, - a game that Knibbs sat out at his own request - Hunt said a deal for the player to leave the Royals after two impressive seasons was ‘nearly done’.

Less than a week later, however, and the Irishman has revealed that the move has broken down.

Confirming the news to Reading’s in-house media ahead of their season-opener at Lincoln on Saturday, Hunt said: ‘Whatever happened, I’m not too sure. I’ll speak to Harvey about that this morning.

‘Obviously there was something that wasn’t quite right, whether that was from Harvey’s side or not I don’t know. He is still our player, we will make sure he is okay because obviously moves to bigger clubs is really important for players and their progression.

‘These things happen all the time, it’s a tough one for him but we’re hopefully mentally he’s ok first and foremost, and physically he’s fine, so it’s about making sure he’s ok. We will have a conversation and see if he’s ready to play.’

Pompey remain in market for wingers

Matt Ritchie and John Mousinho | Getty Images

Pompey remain in the hunt for wingers this summer, with the right-wing position a priority following last week’s midfield arrivals of Mark Kosznovszky and Luke Le Roux.

Matt Ritchie has been told he’s free to leave the club after being told he wouldn’t be a guaranteed starter for the Blues this season. Meanwhile, former Liverpool youngster Harvey Blair‘s return from injury has been delayed as he still recovers from the hamstring problems he picked up on the final day of the season against Hull.

Callum Lang featured wide right for the Blues at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday - and while he scored in that game, a central attacking midfield role is still considered his best position.

Pompey also want a player who can operate out on the left wing and provide back-up for 2024-25 player of the season Josh Murphy.

Right-footed Knibbs would still be an attractive proposition for the Blues, with the forward comfortable operating down both flanks.

He has less than a year remaining on his curent Reading contract.

