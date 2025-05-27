Ibane Bowat is expected back from injury in time for Pompey’s pre-season return. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey presently have six contracted centre-halves on their books

Rich Hughes admits Pompey want to recruit another central defender this summer.

That’s despite already having six centre-halves on their books, with each contracted until the summer of 2026 at the very minimum.

The Blues’ sporting director believes they presently have a ‘nice balance’ in the position, with Conor Shaughnessy, Regan Poole, Hayden Matthews and Ibane Bowat.

In addition, they also have Ryley Towler and Tom McIntyre, whose Fratton Park futures remain uncertain, while Connor Ogilvie and Marlon Pack can operate there.

And they could well look elsewhere should they not land that target.

‘It may be a Portsmouth position we’ll look to add to’

Hughes told The News: ‘I think it’s going to be a hell of a fight for the shirt next season. We have Regan, Shocks, Hayden and Ibane under contract.

‘Within that we have a really nice balance of different types of centre-backs - and it may be a position we’ll look to add to as well to really strengthen that group at centre-back.

‘Absolutely we could recruit there, we want to strengthen the squad. There are positions which are probably more pertinent than others, but we will try to make the decision to strengthen the squad as best we can and in as many positions as we can.

‘Of our centre-halves, we have two or three who are super physical, some good pace and good power.

‘We have some natural leaders in there, Regan and Shocks have both captained the side, so there’s some good experience. Then in Hayden and Ibane, we have two really exciting young, powerful, technically good footballers.

‘We’ve obviously not been able to see Ibane this year and, when Hayden played, one of the most pleasing things for us about him is the quick development he showed from making his debut as he progressed through. He looked very adept at the level.

‘Everyone knows what Regan and Shocks can give us, so getting them back consistently will be exciting as well.’

Uncertain Fratton Park futures

In the cases of Towler and McIntyre, both are contracted for next season.

Towler has made just 13 league starts over two seasons and failed to make Pompey’s match-day squad for the final eight matches of the 2024-25 campaign.

Having signed a three-and-a-half year deal from Bristol City in January 2023, the 23-year-old’s deal runs out in the summer of 2026.

Meanwhile, McIntyre is back at Fratton Park having spent the second of the season on loan at Charlton, where he featured 10 times, consisting of four starts.

However, he was used again after a handball against Northampton in mid-April. Ultimately, the 26-year-old wasn’t included in their match-day squads for any of their play-off fixtures, including Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Leyton Orient in the Wembley final.

McIntyre’s Pompey contract ends in the summer of 2026, with the Blues having a club option.

The evolution of Portsmouth centre-halves

Hughes added: ‘You need every member of your group to perform, every member of your squad to be part of your thinking and your planning. We want to keep strengthening and keep getting better as well.

‘‘It is an evolution of the game. Some 10 years ago, your centre-backs were your centre-backs. Now I think there will be times where John will pick centre-backs for certain games.

‘That will be dependent on what the demands are from the opponents and what the game is going to look like.’

