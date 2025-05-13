Pompey striker Kusini Yengi has endured a frustrating 2024-25 season at Fratton Park - and international boss Tony Popovic has clear thoughts on what his next step should be

Tony Popovic would be in favour of striker Kusini Yengi leaving Pompey in search of more regular game time.

The Socceroos boss believes the Blues front man needs consistent match minutes if he is to fulfil his true potential in the game and become a more robust player.

Popovic made his thoughts clear on the 26-year-old’s career as he once again prepares to welcome Yengi back into the international fold for a training camp in Abu Dhabi ahead of next month’s key World Cup qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

His comments also come after the former Western Sydney Wanderers forward was omitted from Pompey’s final two games of their 2024-25 Championship season against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull - despite being available for selection.

That meant the 11-times capped Australia international finished the campaign with just 14 Pompey appearances and zero goals to his name, which represents a major disappointment given the role he played in the Blues’ League One title success in 2023-24.

Injuries, of course, have impacted Yengi’s season. A knee problem suffered while on international duty with the Socceroos in November ruled him out for 19 matches. Meanwhile, a hamstring injury picked up in Australia’s most recent get-together at the start of Spring saw the striker travel back to Fratton Park for treatment without kicking a ball for his country.

That setback came after Yengi made his first start for Pompey for more than four months in the 2-1 defeat at Preston North End on March 15.

He featured just three more times for the Blues over the rest of their Championship campaign - all as a substitute. And with Pompey yet to take up the 12-month option they have on the player’s contract, which expires next month, Popovic is of the opinion his main striking option would be better off in an environment where Yengi is guaranteed more playing time.

Tony Popovic’s advice to Pompey striker Kusini Yengi

When asked if the English game suits Yengi, given the injuries he’s suffered this season, Popovic told reporters in Australia: ‘Well, that's something he and his management have to decide. He did very well in League One, so he can handle that Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday schedule.

‘The Championship, he’s found harder to get minutes and harder to score goals. It's another level up.

‘Now they have to make a decision. I'm not sure if the option is to stay at Portsmouth. But he needs to get some regular minutes somewhere and just be a striker that scores goals. If he does that, then we all benefit from that.

Pompey’s striking options this season

Colby Bishop 32 appearances, 11 goals Callum Lang 33 appearances, 10 goals Mark O’Mahony 13 apearances, 3 goals Christian Saydee 31 appearances, 3 goals Thomas Waddingham 5 appearances, 1 goal Elias Sorensen (sold in January) 13 appearances, 1 goal Kusini Yengi 14 appearances, 0 goals

‘That's what I would like all the strikers to do; find an environment where you can play regularly, where you're an important player and If you're scoring goals, then regardless of where it is, it's something we're always searching for. Regardless of who the player is, whether it's for a national team or for a club, everyone's searching for a goalscorer.

‘But he does offer something different to any other striker, any potential striker that we have. There's no-one that has that frame or body. I'd love him to use it more. I'd love him to impose himself a lot more and basically impose himself on the defenders. But I think he needs to find somewhere to play regular football to do that.

Colby Bishop finished the season as Pompey’s top scorer, despite needing heart surgery last summer | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Since I've come in, I don't think he's played more than two or three games for Portsmouth, so it's very hard to be that type of player if you're not playing regularly.

‘We brought him into the camp (In March). We didn't play him in the first game at all (against Indonesia), to try and get him just into training. Then he got injured the day after the match, so he didn't play and so it wasn't from fatigue.

‘It's just maybe from not training enough or not playing regularly enough. He's a big guy. Maybe the body needs some help there as well.’

Pompey are expected to announced details of their retained list in the coming days.

