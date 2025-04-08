Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kusini Yengi’s frustrating Pompey season has suffered another blow after John Mousinho explained the reasoning behind his Millwall absence.

Despite having recovered from a hamstring issue, the Australian international was surprisingly not named in the 20-man squad at The Den on Saturday.

According to the Blues’ head coach, Yengi’s omission was based purely on ‘selection’ rather than any injury concerns.

Even more damning, that decision was made despite Pompey’s striking options already reduced after Mark O’Mahony was ruled out with a back spasm he felt in training the previous day.

Instead, youngster Thomas Waddingham was named on the bench ahead of Yengi to provide cover for Colby Bishop - and was called upon late on in the 2-1 loss.

The Blues now head to Coventry on Wednesday (8pm), although whether Yengi is added to the squad remains to be seen.

When asked where the Australian was against Millwall, Mousinho told The News: ‘That was just selection.

‘What must he do to get back? It’s the same answer as I’d give for any player, just keep working hard and, when players get the chances, just make sure they try to take it.

Kusini Yengi was in Pompey's squad at Millwall for 'selection' reasons, according to John Mousinho. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We always have opportunities in training to really try to showcase players’ talents, that’s important, but, most importantly, when you get onto the pitch you really need to show what you’re all about.

‘It’s the same with any player and we have a very, very competitive strike force at the minute trying to wrestle for one spot or two spots - and Kas definitely is part of that.

‘He’s fine, there’s no injury, he’s been back training now for a couple of weeks.’

O’Mahony injury boost

O’Mahony returned to full training on Monday following his injury, thereby providing another obstacle for Yengi’s return to the squad.

Should the Brighton loanee come back in at Coventry, that would most likely see either Harvey Blair or Waddingham give way, despite both featuring at Millwall.

Blair, on his first outing in four months, was introduced in the 69th minute and heavily involved in the build-up to Andre Dozzell’s 80th-minute goal, with two dangerous crosses from the right.

While Waddington entered in the 89th minute for Terry Devlin, representing his fourth Pompey appearance since arriving from Brisbane Roar in January.

Alternatively, Mousinho might name both O’Mahony and Yengi on the bench against the Sky Blues, affording himself more striking power.

Yengi has totalled 11 appearances during an injury-wrecked Championship season, while he has still to open his goal account.

It has undoubtedly been a disappointing campaign for the 26-year-old, who netted 13 times in the League One title triumph, including a pivotal goal at Peterborough in March 2024.

