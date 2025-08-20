Pompey are on the brink of announcing Josh Knight as their latest signing, so we thought we’d enlist some help to find out what Pompey fans can expect from the Hannover 96 defender.

As Pompey close in on the signing of centre-back Josh Knight on a permanent deal from Hannover 96, we caught up with the Peterborough Telegraph’s Alan Swann to see what we can learn about the former Posh defender.

Knight featured 169 times for the Weston Home Stadium side over three different spells, scoring 11 goals.

Here’s what Swann had to say on the player, who is set to be announced as the Blues’ seventh new arrival of the transfer window.

What you need to know about Pompey-bound Josh Knight

What sort of player are Pompey getting in Josh Knight?

Well, he's a strong defender and totally right-footed. He often played in midfield when he first signed for Peterborough, which he can do, but he is an out-and-out centre-back, really.

He’s not bad in the air and improved considerably on the deck during his time with us - up to the point where he was making a lot of driving runs forward from the back.

Are those his main strengths or does he have other outstanding qualities?

He's more of a defender than he is a passer. He's no Ronnie Edwards at the back, but he certainly improved his distribution and his skills during his time with us.

Josh is a good lad, a very honest player and someone you know will always give 100 percent.

Is there an area of his game he can still improve on, in your opinion?

Well, I think he might have played two full seasons at Championship level and got relegated both times! Once when he was with Wycombe - although he did win their player-of-the-year award that season - and then the season he had with Posh up there.

The Championship is a totally different game, as you obviously know.

He sort of got caught in possession a bit in those days, but he's 27 now and has probably improved a lot since then.

Would you have any reservations about him stepping up to be a consistent performer at Championship level for Pompey?

Not really - he would have the advantage of playing for a better team than the one he was involved with at both Peterborough and Wycombe. It’s fair to say, Wycombe were nailed on to come straight back down that season they were in the Championship - and it was the same with Posh, really!

Whenever we got up there, we found it so difficult. So I wouldn't rule him out succeeding. He’ll probably have a better defensive structure with Pompey, they’ll certainly be better organised. So yeah, I'd be confident he could do a job for Portsmouth at that level.

I wouldn't think the experience of last season with Hannover has done him any harm, either.

You mentioned earlier that Knight has played in midfield for Peterborough. Is that something we could expect at Pompey?

When he first came here from Leicester on loan in January 2019, he didn't play much. But they got him into midfield and he did alright there.

He was quite aggressive, but I think he'd struggle at Championship level. He'd be a last resort for you there, I think.

What were the circumstances around his Peterborough exit as a free agent last summer? Did the club want him to stay? Were other clubs interest other than Hannover 96?

Peterborough tried to keep him, but he was odds-on to leave, and you can’t blame him for doing that.

QPR were all set to sign him at the start of the 2023-24 season and then didn't for some reason. So, yeah, there has been Championship interest in the past.

I see he likes to pop up with the odd goal or two.

Yeah, he scored in the 2023-24 play-off semi-final for Posh against Oxford. It was probably one of the very last games he played for Peterborough actually. He scored the goal from a set-piece.

He scored six goals that year and has got quite a good shot on him, to be fair. He can drill a low shot.

He scored a few goals like that, when he was in midfield and when he was a centre-half. He can be a threat.

Any final words on Knight, before he completes his move to Pompey?

Good luck to him. He's a good lad.

He was a good player for Posh in one of their better teams. You'd hope he can step up to the Championship comfortably!

If I had to predict whether he'll succeed, I'd say yes, based on what I saw of him in his last season with Posh. If we'd have gone up that season, he'd certainly have been one we would have kept.

