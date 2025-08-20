Former Leicester City and Peterborough United defender Josh Knight is close to becoming Pompey’s seventh signing of the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey have been given a number of glowing references over Josh Knight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues are expected to pay a fee for the Leicester City academy graduate, who still has 12 months remaining on his current deal at the HDI Arena.

After making the move from Peterborough United last summer on a free transfer, Knight featured 24 times for the German second-tier side, but has fallen down the pecking order under new boss Christian Titz.

Now, a move for the centre-back is close to completion, with the ex-Wycombe Wanderers loanee poised to become Pompey’s seventh signing of the summer.

With the Blues closing in on a deal for Knight, we’ve taken a look at what the Fratton faithful can look forward to seeing based off what former managers and sporting directors have said over the soon-to-be Fratton Park defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Ferguson at Peterborough

Ferguson worked with Knight during two spells at Peterborough, which saw the 27-year-old amass 161 appearances in all competitions.

And the Posh boss highlighted the central defender’s qualities as a major selling point after sealing his return in 2021.

Ferguson told the official website at the time: ‘He ticks every box and the most pleasing thing for us is that it is a permanent deal. We have had him on a couple of loans before, so it is great to be able to say he is ours.

‘He had good experience with Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship last season, he was their best player and was voted player of the season. That year will stand him in good stead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He predominantly played as a centre half at Wycombe, that is his favoured position so that is the position we are bringing him in as, but I know he can play midfield so that is a bonus. I guess it is very much like Dan Butler who can play as a wing back or as a left-back, he has that flexibility, but Josh wants to play centre half and that gives me good competition.

‘We always wanted to bring another centre half in, and Josh has always been one of the main targets. I know the lad; I know what he is about so for me it is an absolutely no brainer of a signing.

‘The boy is delighted to be back, the lads are also delighted he is back I have to say and another bonus is that he already knows how I want to play. He doesn’t need time to bed in. Josh will come straight into the group, he is as fit as a fiddle.’

Josh Knight. | Getty Images

Marcus Mann at Hannover 96

Knight completed a free-transfer move to Hannover last summer following the conclusion of his Peterborough deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Die Roten sporting director Marcus Mann admitted the ex-Leicester ace was a player the German second-tier side had been tracking for a long period.

He said: ‘We've been following Josh very closely for some time. He initially caught our attention during the scouting process through his stats and stats. The things we saw in the video were subsequently confirmed in the matches we watched in person.

‘Josh is a very complete central defender with strong tackling, good build-up play, and a strong presence in set pieces – both defensively and offensively.

‘We're delighted that we were able to convince him to come to Germany and join Hannover 96.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Ainsworth at Wycombe Wanderers

Josh Knight at Wycombe. | Getty Images

Following his first stint with Peterborough, Knight sealed a season-long loan with Championship outfit Wycombe in 2020.

The centre-back impressed in the second-tier at Adams Park and claimed the Chairboys’ Player of the Season accolade. And boss Gareth Ainsworth was impressed with the 27-year-old’s step-up to Championship football.

The former Wycombe boss said in 2021: ‘I thought Josh Knight was really good, very accomplished and he is making the step up to the Championship, Leicester have got a good player on their hands, and hopefully we’ll be able to embed him in like we have done with other players in the past.’