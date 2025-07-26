Pompey unveiled Luke Le Roux as their fourth signing of the transfer window on Friday - here’s what key figures in the game have said about the South Africa international midfielder

Luke Le Roux was unveiled as Pompey’s fourth signing of the transfer window on Friday.

The South Africa international was added to John Mousinho’s first-team ranks just hours after the Blues completed a deal for MTK Budapest midfielder Mark Kosznovszky, who arrived at Fratton Park on a three-year deal after a fee in the region of £1m was agreed.

Like the Hungarian, Le Roux has penned a three-year contract at PO4, with the fee Pompey have paid Swedish top-flight side IFK Värnamo for the transfer to be completed remaining undisclosed.

Luke Le Roux has nine caps for South Africa | AFP via Getty Images

The midfielder’s arrival certainly adds strength and depth to an area the Blues needed to concentrate on this summer.

But apart from his short stint at Värnamo and his nine caps for Bafana Bafana, what else do we know about Pompey’s latest recruit?

Not much, to be fair. So that’s why we decided to explore quotes from managers and sporting directors Le Roux has worked with during his career to get a better understanding of what he’ll bring to the Blues’ latest Championship campaign.

He’s what we discovered

What’s been said about Pompey signing Luke Le Roux?

Varbergas Bois boss Joakim Persson (2021)

Swedish top-flight side Varbergas Bois handed the 25-year-old his first taste of European football after they poached him from South Africa side Supersport United in 2020.

Speaking about Le Roux in 2021, boss Joakim Persson said: ‘He's one of the first players I put on the pitch, he's never produced a bad performance, never. His lowest level is very high but I think we can make him become a little more offensive in the game.

‘Luke has it but he doesn't believe in it sometimes, he's very comfortable with the ball and he doesn't want to throw (possession) away. As a midfielder, he's comfortable finding his team-mates but his vision, too, he sees a lot in the game.

‘What he can improve is finding that last pass a little more often to get more assists or to give the team goal chances, which I saw a lot more of in the last 10 games of the season.’

Persson added: ‘For his age and not having much experience of senior top-flight football that he's come into, he's given us so much in his performances, week in and week out.

‘I think one or two more seasons in Varberg as an important player that will give him the groundwork and wisdom for when he goes to a bigger league.

‘I say when because I'm 100 percent certain he's going to the Eredivisie, Belgium, the possibilities are there and I think he's one of those players who can play in Germany, Spain, Italy - he's got all the tools for it.’

FC Volendam techincal director Asper Van Leeuwen (2023)

Persson was right when he said Le Roux was destined for a bigger European league, with the midfielder snapped up by Eredivisie newcomers FC Volendam in 2023.

When that move as confirmed Volendam technical director Asper Van Leeuwen said: ‘Luke is the type of player we have been looking for for a long time to complement our midfield.

‘He plays primarily from control, but also chooses his moments to interfere with the attack.

‘Luke holds his own physically, has a lot of dynamism, is skilled on the ball, and has a good understanding of the game. The best summary is an all-round and box-to-box midfielder.’

Van Leeuwen continued: ‘Luke has gradually developed into an excellent player in Sweden, who is now also an international of his country. The fact that he is now coming to Volendam is really a quality injection for our team.

‘In addition, there is also a lot of stretch in Luke, so we are looking forward to a nice new development process.’

IFK Värnamo technical director Enes Ahmetovic (2024)

Injury issues meant Le Roux only featured 14 times for Volendam in the Dutch top flight.

Their relegation and the financial issues that caused meant they were unable to keep the midfielder beyond his maiden season, prompting a move back to Sweden and IFK Värnamo.

Club technical director, Enes Ahmetovic, told Värnamo fans at the time: ‘It is of course with a great deal of joy that we put pen to paper and complete the signing of Luke. It will be a very nice addition to an already exciting and strong squad.

‘Those of us who have followed Luke during his time in Varberg know that he is a very fine player at the Allsvenskan level.

‘Now he has also gained the experience of playing abroad and in a tough league like the Eredivisie, which is hardly a disadvantage. We get a player who is good in both the physical game and the game with the ball. In addition to that, we are bringing in a very professional and likeable personality who will fit perfectly into our environment and into our playing squad.’

South Africa national team boss Hugo Broos (2022)

South Africa national team boss Hugo Broos | Getty Images

Le Roux has certainly built up a lock of respect in the game, with the midfielder amassing 138 league appearances during his stint in Europe.

He’s also a player trusted by South Africa boss Hugo Broos, who has been in charge of all nine games he played for Bafana Bafana.

After making his debut against Sierre Leone in 2022, the national team manager said: ‘Luke was a bit hesitant in the beginning, but I think that is normal for the first game and playing with players you don’t know. You can’t get to know them after four training sessions.

‘But the more the game went on the more he got into the game. He made a few beautiful passes, I’m very happy with his performance.’

Pompey head coach John Mousinho (2025)

John Mousinho | Simon Roe/ProSportsImages

Following his arrival at Fratton Park, John Mousinho said he was excited at the prospect of seeing Le Roux in a Pompey shirt.

He told the club’s website: ‘Luke’s form over the past couple of seasons means he not only found himself on our radar, but also that of a number of other clubs. So we’re delighted that he’s agreed to join Pompey and we’ve brought in an experienced international player.

‘Luke is a holding midfielder who likes to sit in and dictate the play. He’s physically strong and can also handle the ball.

‘It was a position we were looking to fill and is just what we needed. I’m excited to see him in action in a Pompey shirt.’

