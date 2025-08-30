Striker to join Portsmouth as bid accepted

Pompey are closing in on their next signing

Pompey are set to unveil striker Makenzie Kirk as their eighth signing of the transfer window.

According to reports north of the border, the Blues have reached an agreement with the forward’s club, St Johnstone, and are set to announce his arrival before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Courier is reporting that both Pompey and League One Peterborough had offers accepted by the McDiarmid Park side for the Northern Ireland under-21 international.

Last week it was claimed that Posh had a bid in the region of £500,000 rejected by the Scottish Championship side.

However, it’s Fratton Park which is the 21-year-old’s preferred destination, with Kirk expected to travel to the south coast on Sunday to undergo a medical and complete the formalities of his impending swith to Fratton Park.

Kirk was not named in manager Simo Valakari’s match-day squad for St Johnstone’s 1-1 draw with Morton.

The Edinburgh-born youngster scored 11 goals for St Johnstone last season. He has already found the back of the net four times this term, despite not starting for the Perth side since August 16.

What St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari has been saying about McKenzie bid

‘Mackenzie will travel down south tomorrow for a medical,’ said Saints boss Simo Valakari.

‘It pretty much looks like he will move on.

‘You can always want more but you have to be realistic, this was a very good deal for us and a very good deal for the player.

‘It’s a good deal for Portsmouth as well.

‘Strikers who scored goals are a rare breed and Makenzie is one of them. Last year he scored 11 goals in a struggling team.

‘I can see why a big club has taken this chance on him. We all hope it will work out.

‘This is his chance to prove himself in an exciting league and we wish him all the best.

‘We were very happy to have him for this short time.’

Makenzie will joins Colby Bishop and Thomas Waddingham in Pompey’s central strking pool.

As well as a centre forward, the Blues remain keen an adding a winger to their ranks before the transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday night.

Pompey’s last game before the transfer window closes saw them beat Preston North End 1-0 at Fratton Park, with midfielder ANdre Dozzell scoring the winner in the first half.

