Pompey are closing in on a deal for Mark Kosznovszky and it appears MTK Budapest aren’t wasting any time finding his replacment

MTK Budapest are already preparing for life without Pompey-bound Mark Kosznovszky.

With the Blues poised to unveil the defensive midfielder as the next piece of John Mousinho’s summer transfer window jigsaw, the Hungarian outfit are reportedly closing in on his replacement at the Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium.

According to nemzetisport in Kosznovszky’s homeland, NB1 side MTK have lined up 18-year-old Hunor Németh to come in and fill the void caused by Pompey’s latest delve into the transfer market.

A Hungarian under-21 international, the youngster currently plies his trade in Denmark for FC Copenhagen. He recently signed a new long-term contract with the Superliga side until 2030, but is poised to move to Budapest in order to get more regular first-team minutes.

Negotiations are reportedly at an advanced stage, with MTK expected to announce their link-up with Németh some time this week.

Pompey closing in on Mark Kosznovszky signing

The time line Budapest are working towards on that front is similar to the one the Blues are sticking to when it comes to Kosznovszky.

Reports from Hungary on Tuesday claimed the 23-year-old was flying into the UK to complete the formalities of his Fratton Park move. That includes a medical in London, with the former Hungary under-21 international then expected to put pen to paper on a long-term deal after Pompey reportedly agreed a £1m fee, plus potential add-ons with their counterparts on the continent.

It’s been claimed the Blues had offers of £500,000 and £800,000 rejected by MTK before a figure of around £1m was eventually agreed, with the player keen to move to Fratton Park.

If all goes to plan, Kosznovszky could make his Pompey debut against Reading in the club’s latest pre-season friendly on Saturday - a game that comes exactly two weeks before their Championship opener against Oxford United on August 9.

Pompey transfer window to date and what else could happen

Matt Ritchie. | Getty Images

Kosznovszky stands to be Pompey’s third signing of the summer and will follow the earlier arrivals of Adrian Segecic and John Swift.

The Blues will remain in the market for further additions, though, with two wingers, a striker and a centre-half also needed ahead of a second season in the Championship.

Those needs could then be added to if new clubs for Matt Ritchie, Adboulaye Kamara and Tom McIntyre can be found.

All three have been told they are free to leave Fratton Park.