Ex-Pompey favourite Kal Naismith will be allowed to leave Bristol City upon the expiry of his contract

Former Pompey favourite Kal Naismith has been released by Bristol City.

The 33-year-old converted centre-back has been told he’s free to leave the Robins upon the expiry of his contract.

A League Two title-winner with the Blues in 2017, he’s one of eight players to be let go by Liam Manning following the conclusion of the season - but is the only City player over the age of 24 to be made a free agent.

Naismith leaves having made 52 appearances for the club following his free-transfer move from Luton Town in 2022. However, his last appearance for the came at the beginning of November against Sheffield United, with the much-travelled former forward spending the second half of the 2024-25 season back with the Hatters.

There, the Scot played 10 times for Matt Bloomfield’s side, yet he was unable to help the Kenilworth Road outfit avoid a second consecutive relegation and a return to League One football.

Bristol City’s centre-back problems exposed against Sheffield United

During his Bristol City absence, Manning’s troops had their own priorities - namely, promotion to the Premier League.

The Ashton Gate side finished the season in sixth place, securing a highly-sought-after play-off spot. Yet their hopes of an unexpected promotion were crushed by Sheffield United, who ran out 6-0 winners on aggregate over their two semi-final games.

The Robins’ hopes weren’t helped, though, as they went into both games without centre-back Luke McNally. Meanwhile, fellow central defender Rob Dickie was sent off in the first encounter with the Blades, leaving Zak Vyner as City’s only recognised specialist centre-back for the second-leg game at Bramall Lane.

Mistake to let both Naismith and Atkinson leave on loan?

Kal Naismith was part of Pompey's 2016-17 League Two title-winning squad | Getty Images

Naismith - who made 94 appearances for Pompey during his three-year stay on the south coast - would surely have featured in the planning for both play-off games if he hadn’t been allowed to return to Luton on loan in January.

The same applies for Rob Atkinson, who spent the second half of the season at Pompey, where he quickly established himself as a crowd favourite.

The 26-year-old featured 14 times for John Mousinho’s side in the league and scored twice as the Blues retained their Championship status for another year.

Mousinho has already made it known that he’d love to see the former Oxford defender back at Fratton Park next season. Atkinson is also open to the possibility, but Naismith’s departure might complicate that process, with Manning then expected to find two new centre-backs over the close season.

Rob Aktinson on his future after successful Pompey loan spell

Rob Atkinson scored twice for Pompey in their 2-2 draw against Derby - a match that also saw him score an own goal. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Speaking this week to The News about a potential return to Fratton Park, Atkinson said: ‘I have absolutely no idea what’s going to happen, I’m going to have to wait and see how it pans out and what Bristol City want to do with me.

‘I love Bristol City as a club and I have loved my time there, but, ultimately, I only have one year left and that has to factor into my decision making as well. There’s a lot of things which need to happen.

‘Truthfully, I am very fortunate. It’s not nice to have that uncertainty, but it’s nice to be wanted. Whatever happens, I’m sure I will be happy.

‘Pompey have told me they want me to stay, which is honestly flattering. If, in the future, I’m a Portsmouth Football Club player I will be absolutely buzzing. If I’m at Bristol City, I will be happy as well.

‘If it doesn't work out at Bristol City and, for whatever reason, they don’t want me any more, I will be more than happy to play for Pompey again. The way I see it, it’s up to Bristol City whether they want to keep me or not.

‘I have not heard anything, I probably need to have a meeting at some point. This is not me trying to rush Bristol City into anything, I acknowledge the fact their season has just finished and they’re entitled to have a bit of time to themselves.

‘They have other things to think about at the moment, which won’t include me, so I’m not expecting a conversation soon, not at all. I would just like it sorted.’

