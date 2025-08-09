Yang Min-hyeok has been added to Pompey’s squad ahead of the 2025-26 season. But as fans wait to see what the on-loan Spurs man has to offer, we’ve looked at what managers past and present have said about the South Korean winger to get a better understanding of what he could offer at Fratton Park

Pompey announced their sixth signing of the transfer window on Friday when they revealed Yang Min-hyeok had joined the club from Spurs.

The 19-year-old winger has signed a season-long loan move with the Fratton Park side and boosts John Mousinho’s attacking options as the Blues head into their latest Championship season.

The South Korea international has been in the UK since last December, after he finally completed his £3m from Gangwon FC - a deal that was initially rubberstamped in July 2024.

A player who registered 12 goals and six assists in his maiden season in the K League - a record that saw him named the 2024 rookie of the year - Yang is yet to feature for Spurs at a competitive level.

Instead, he was loaned out to QPR for the second half of last term, making 14 appearances and impressing Blues boss Mousinho in the process.

A couple of pre-season outings this summer gave Spurs fans an opportunity to witness the South Korean in action and to see why Yang was handed a contract until 2030 on his north London arrival.

Now Pompey supporters are in a similar position wondering what Yang will offer them.

Today’s opening game of the season against Oxford United might help the fans quickly establish the quality of player Pompey have recruited - if Yang was registered in time to feature.

In the meantime, we’ve been digging through the internet to see what’s been said about Yang by those managers who have worked with him.

Here’s what praise has fallen his way as Pompey supporters wait patiently to see their latest recruit in action.

Managers past and present - what’s been said about Yang Min-Hyeok

Yoon Jong-hwan - the manager who handed Yang his Gangwon debut

‘He’s very smart for a young player. That’s what makes him different. He understands his opponents. He has a very bright future if he keeps working hard.’

Chung Kyung-ho - current Gangwon manager

Speaking to mk.co.kr, he said: ‘Yang Min-hyuk is the best rookie of all time in the K-League, which was launched in 1983. What a great player. I watched Yang Min-hyuk closely during winter training in January this year. There were many advantages. The growth potential was also high. The more practice games Yang Min-hyuk plays, the more he shows his strengths.’

Hong Myung-bo - current South Korea national team boss

Speaking after handing Yang his maiden international call-up in 2024, he said: ‘I think he has done enough this season to deserve a spot on the national team. His body of work for this season speaks for itself, and I think this was the right time to give him this opportunity. A lot of people have high expectations of him, and I hope he can do some good things for us here. And it’s up to him to keep earning these chances.’

Ange Postecoglou - former Spurs boss

Yang Min-hyeok in pre-season action for Spurs | Getty Images

When Yang’s move to north London was announced, the Australian said: ‘We're delighted to have him as part of the club, somebody who was identified by our scouting department. A young, talented player and we're looking always to not just for the present but for the future. He's shown great promise and we're looking forward to having him as part of the club.’

Marti Cifuentes - former manager at QPR

Yang Min-hyeok celebrates scoring for QPR against Oxford United in April | Getty Images

Speaking in March, the now Leicester manager said: ‘He’s progressing, doing well. The last two games at home especially, he did well. The impact from the bench against Portsmouth was very positive.

‘He’s growing, learning our way of playing and the pace of the game. He’s doing good things and is still a young lad that needs to keep learning and improving some areas.

‘His attitude is top. He is dangerous and has the pace to go forward, get in behind and go one vs one.’

John Mousinho

Following his arrival on a season-long loan from Spurs, the Pompey head coach said: ‘Yang was an extremely highly rated player when he first came over to join Spurs in January.

‘He then went straight out on loan to QPR and enjoyed a really strong impact with them in the Championship.

‘I remember having the privilege of watching him live in a Friday night game against Derby when he performed so well in a 4-0 victory before coming down to Fratton Park a week later.

‘It’s been a whirlwind few months for Yang since he arrived in England and we’re excited to have him at Pompey.

‘We believe he’s a real prospect and know that Tottenham think highly of him, so this is the next part of his development.

‘He’s direct and exciting in the way that he plays and can really help us achieve what we’re looking for this season.’

