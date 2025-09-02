While Conor Chaplin’s Pompey loan move has gone down well with fans at Fratton Park - the same cannot be said for those at Portman Road

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ipswich Town fans on social media have been reacting to Conor Chaplin’s transfer deadline day loan move to Pompey - and it’s fair to say they’re far from impressed.

While the sight of the 28-year-old back in a Blues shirt for the first time in five-and-a-half years has left the Fratton faithful in a state of elation, that contrasts sharply to the mood in and around Portman Road following Monday’s dramatic turn of events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To say the Tractor Boys are disappointed with their club’s decision to let him leave is an understatement.

Chaplin was considered a proper hero in Sufflok, after Paul Cook lured him to the club from Barnsley in the summer of 2021.

Part of the Ipswich side that won back-to-back promotions to the Premier League from League One, the forward amassed 176 appearances for the club, scored 55 goals, registered 17 assists and was named Town’s player of the year in 2022-23.

But it wasn’t just his performances on the pitch and his commitment to the Ipswich cause that made Chaplin an instant fan favourite. His affable character also made him a huge hit with supporters and put him on a higher plane than others who have passed through Portman Road in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Chaplin starting Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Derby, it appears his departure on loan caught many associated with the Tractor Boys by surprise.

And that state of shock remains as Ipswich fans continue to take stock of one of their favourite adopted sons leaving for pastures new.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on Ipswich Town’s official Facebook page following the announcement of Chaplin’s return to Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor Chaplin back in a Pompey shirt | Portsmouth FC

How Ipswich fans have reacted to Conor Chaplin’s Pompey return

Conrad Savage: He was a little fire cracker in the squad, bad bad decision.

Faye Jarrett: Whoever thought letting him go was a good idea needs to give there head a wobble.

Louise Whymark: So much love for this guy, an absolute gent when have met him, so much time for us fans. As much as I understand new players coming in, Chappers has always stated how happy he is here…now he’s being shipped out on loan. Least we know Pompey will look after him I suppose.

Matthew Fisher: Should have been made captain, not off loaded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant Fenton-Jones: Who knows whether this is the right decision or not, personally this one is the one I’ve been dreading. Super footballer and an even better human being.

What Chappers has done for this club since he came is nothing short of incredible! I know there is no sentiment in football or business, but an utter ITFC legend, simply one of the best to wear the blue in my lifetime, and I’m ancient!

Andrew Gordon: Best player by a mile on Saturday and we let him walk out the door. Another masterful play by McKenna.

Dave Hawksworth: Conor would score 10 goals from midfield. Which other midfield player at Ipswich will do that?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali Cat: Whaaat?!? Did not see that coming. A most unwelcome curve ball. If he's not here to help us get back up what chance of returning if we do go up?!

Martin Howe: Pompey’s gain, Town’s loss.

Mike Craig: Head scratcher this one! Brightest player in his (too) short spells so far this season. Personifies the spirit of the club.

Nicholas Steven: No way, he makes us tick….genuinely gutted.

Michael King: Best player on the pitch on Saturday dear oh dear.

Terry Armstrong: Think I'm going to put my season ticket up for resale.

For your next Pompey read: Conor Chaplin, Josh Murphy and the inside story of a Portsmouth transfer deadline day to endure