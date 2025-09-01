‘Doesn’t really need any introduction’: Portsmouth boss' big Conor Chaplin billing after huge deadline day switch for ex-Ipswich & Coventry man
John Mousinho has revealed his delight after Pompey completed the surprise move to land Conor Chaplin.
And the head coach has given his gratitude to Ipswich Town for giving the green light for the Fratton favourite to return to his boyhood club.
The Blues wrapped up their transfer business with the 28-year-old completing an emotional south coast homecoming.
Chaplin has penned a season-long loan deal from Portman Road, having been given the green light to depart prior to the window’s climax.
It’s a statement signing by Mousinho’s men, who also added Josef Bursik, Mackenzie Kirk and Franco Umeh on what proved to be a hectic deadline day at PO4.
The forward returns to Fratton Park after a six-and-a-half-year hiatus having left the Blues on a permanent deal in January 2019.
And the Pompey boss has revealed his delight at securing Chaplin’s services for the new Championship campaign.
John Mousinho on Conor Chaplin’s Pompey move
Mousinho said: ‘I’m sure that Conor doesn’t really need any introduction to the Pompey faithful.
‘This is a deal that I know everyone’s going to be excited about and we’re grateful to Ipswich for loaning him to us.
‘We’re delighted to bring in someone who’s a proven Championship goalscorer and was part of a side that recently enjoyed an outstanding season at this level.
‘With the fact that he’s at the prime of his career – along with the history he has here – it’s a brilliant signing for us.’
Conor Chaplin’s career to date
Chaplin joined the club at the age of six where he went on to rise through the ranks before making his senior debut against Morecambe in December 2014.
The forward featured 122 times for Pompey, where he netted 25 times and registered seven assists and was a key part in Paul Cook’s League Two title-winning side during the 2016-17 campaign.
The Fratton talent would go onto spend time with Coventry City and Barnsley before securing a move to Ipswich in 2021.
From there, Chaplin would be a mainstay in McKenna’s side, who earned back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League. During a four-year stay at Portman Road, Chaplin scored 55 goals and provided 18 assists in 174 appearances for the Tractor Boys.
He has since penned a season-long deal at Fratton Park and represents Pompey’s 10th signing of the summer window.
