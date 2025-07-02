Transfer news this evening over Pompey’s pursuit of Silkeborg’s in-demand midfielder, after The News last week revealed details surrounding the Blues’ interest in the player.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey are ready to be patient in their pursuit of Danish midfield star Pelle Mattsson.

The News understands the Blues are pushing forward with their efforts to bring in the Silkeborg ace this summer, with the player high on their transfer short-list

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mattsson on Pompey’s short-list but face a scrap for Danish star

But Pompey face an intensifying scrap to land Mattsson as a host of Championship sides stake their claim for him.

The 23-year-old is valued at £2.5m by the club he emerged at, with Mattsson a wanted man as they gear up for Uefa Conference League qualifiers.

Pompey feel that kind of money is above where they see the former Denmark age-group international’s worth being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 18 months remaining on his agreement, one of the stars of the Danish Superliga has been honest after his ambitions of leaving the club he’s been with since he was 13.

And he is someone who’s believed to have firm admirers in Mousinho and Pompey’s football operation, as they look to focus their recruitment work on the continent across the weeks and months ahead.

Whether the Blues can put a financial package together which satisfies Mattsson’s wage demands, while reaching an agreement with his club, remains to be seen however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fact they are doing that in a battle with Championship rivals who have greater resources makes the challenge that much steeper.

The News last week revealed details surrounding Pompey’s interest in Mattsson, who takes part in his side’s next pre-season friendly against Aarhus Fremad on Friday.

No deal imminent for Mattsson - or any other Pompey new faces

That explained the reality there’s still a long distance to travel until any move is realised, for the player who made a costly mistake in a 2-0 friendly defeat to FC Midtjylland last Friday.

Pompey are looking to bring in at least two central midfielders this summer, with Andre Dozzell, skipper Marlon Pack and out-of-favour Abdoulaye Kamara their current options in the department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues are pushing on with the transfer business this summer, with the players now back in pre-season training ahead of going to Bratislava for their warm-weather camp on Saturday.

Adrian Segecic is Pompey’s sole signing so far this summer, with the attacker arriving from Sydney FC as the A-League’s top scorer last term.

Hopes are high about the 21-year-old ability to impact the first team and the Championship next season, but the Blues aren’t currently closer to adding to that addition at this moment.

That is looking increasingly likely to be the case as Pompey jet off, though there is the potential for a new face to join the group while they’re away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey then return from their campaign on mainland Europe to begin their pre-season fixture programme with a trip to Woking on July 15.