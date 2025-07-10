The former Borussia Dortmund and Paris St Germain man arrived at Pompey with high hopes - but his Fratton days now appear to be numbered.

Abdoulaye Kamara’s playing days at Pompey look to be over.

The News understands the midfield can leave Fratton Park this summer - a year on from his arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund arrival told his can leave Pompey

Kamara is not part of John Mousinho’s squad which has been in Slovakia this week at their pre-season training camp.

The 20-year-old is believed to have returned to France where he will carry out his own programme, after initially reporting when the players returned for testing last month.

Kamara is now deemed free to find himself a new home, with the Guinean falling out of favour across the course of last term.

There were high hopes about what the former Paris St Germain could achieve, after becoming Pompey’s 10th signing last August arriving for an undisclosed fee from Germany.

He failed to reach the heights anticipated of him, which increased after a man-of-the-match performance off the bench against Sunderland last August.

Kamara featured fleetingly from that stage, however, making just four more sub appearances from that stage

His one and only Pompey start came in the FA Cup defeat at Wycombe in January, with Kamara producing a dreadful display in the 2-0 loss at Adams Park.

From there, he never featured in another Blues squad over the final 22 games, which spoke volumes about how distant he was from the first-team picture under Mousinho.

Kamara looks unlikely to pull on a Pompey shirt again at this stage, though he does have three years to run on his existing agreement.

That’s an issue which the Blues need to resolve, though there will be hope they can find a new home for a player who does possess obvious natural talent.

That isn’t going to be fulfilled at Fratton Park, however, with Kamara not able to take on the demands of the intensity John Mousinho’s side play at.

The Blues boss has previously indicated he feels Kamara has been a victim of his side adopting a more intense pressing game.

Mousinho: Kamara paid price for Pompey tactical change

Speaking to The News in May, Mousinho said: ‘There is no reason why it cannot be Abdu’s season next year.

‘He has to come back in pre-season in really good shape, have a full pre-season with us, take on board all the information we are giving him.

‘Hopefully the playing style will suit him a bit more next year as well. I have always taken on board that we brought him in as a certain type of player which very, very quickly didn’t become obsolete by any means, but almost didn’t suit the way we were playing - and that was on me.

‘When we recruited Abdu, I said “This is the way we are going to play” and then we changed that, that was obvious. Hopefully if we reintroduce it next year, it will suit him a lot better.

‘I asked the recruitment team to recruit us playing a certain way and, because I got it wrong at the start and then had to adjust, sometimes the two didn't marry up.

'We then went into January and said “These are the sort of players we want, this is the profile we want” and stuck to that.

‘Hence why, if you look at the January signings, they were successful, by-and-large, in terms of the playing style and the way we want to go about things.’