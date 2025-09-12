The Pompey boss has revealed further Conor Chaplin transfer details, with updates over an Ipswich Town recall and long-term Fratton Park return.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho is adamant Conor Chaplin is wanted at Pompey for the long haul.

But the Blues boss acknowledged the possibility the returning hero’s Ipswich Town career may not yet be over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich Town Chaplin January recall confirmed

The Fratton Faithful are still celebrating Chaplin’s deadline day capture, as he made his PO4 comeback after an absence of seven years.

The attacking talent ended a spell of four memorable years at Portman Road, in which he earned back-to-back promotions and spent last term in the Premier League.

Mousinho has confirmed the deal which sees Chaplin back at the club he emerged at includes a January recall for his parent club.

That is the case for virtually all deals of that nature, with the Pompey boss explaining the alternative would be not to have signed the academy graduate at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho admitted the door isn’t completely closed on Chaplin’s Ipswich career, even beyond this season, despite the fact the 28-year-old’s in the last year of his existing deal.

But the Pompey boss was also forthright in his assessment the former Coventry and Barnsley is definitely wanted at Fratton Park for the long term.

When asked if there’s a January recall in Chaplin’s deal, Mousinho said: ‘I think there is, Ipswich would’ve definitely put that in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I didn’t have anything to do with the contract, I just get the player, but I suspect there is.

‘But we could’ve had Conor Chaplin with a recall or no Conor Chaplin, so the decision was pretty binary really.

‘In a lot of these situations if you had a season-long loan for a player in the final year of his contract, a lot of the time by the time their contract expires the parent club shakes their hand and says thanks very much and this is the end of your time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He’ll still be out of contract though and we will hopefully have a chance to sign him long term, but I also don’t think Ipswich are counting themselves out of that.’

Pompey had no plans to land Chaplin until late in transfer window

The Chaplin deal was one which accelerated late in the window, with Pompey becoming aware of the opportunity for an agreement on the weekend before the summer window’s close.

That meant Josef Bursik, Franco Umeh and Makenzie Kirk were the anticipated arrivals, but as soon as the chance to bring back one of Pompey’s own materialised the squad picture shifted.

Mousinho added: ‘When we had our discussions towards the back end of the window, we were bringing Franco, Mackenzie and Joe in - that was us done in terms of targets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We didn’t have a spot dedicated to bringing a number 10, particularly because we feel we’re strong in that position.

‘We have got players we feel are good in that area, but it was one of those where we could bring Conor in.’