The News has turned to artificial intelligence in an effort to gain insight into how the south-coast derby will unfold in the Championship at St Mary’s Stadium this Sunday.

The excitement and tension is building as we count down the days until Portsmouth and Southampton collide in the south-coast derby.

Everyone on both sides of the divide have an opinion on what’s going to unfold at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday in the high noon showdown.

Data and statistical model analysed by AI to predict south-coast derby

Pundits and experts are also chipping in with their views, while the bookies have spoken and have the home side as clear favourites after their relegation from the Premier League last term.

Well now The News have called on the assistance of artificial intelligence for insight into what is going to unfold when the action gets underway.

The outcome was a dramatic clash between the two fierce rivals with drama right until the very death. Here’s a lowdown on what AI believes will take place along the M27 this Sunday.

St Mary’s — Kick-off: bright afternoon, lively derby atmosphere. Attendance (simulated): 31,200

Portsmouth: 4-2-3-1

GK N Schmid; RB Z Swanson (79’), CB R Poole, CB C Shaughnessy, LB C Ogilvie; CM J Swift, CM A Dozzell; RW A Segecic (89’), ACM Conor Chaplin (64'), LW J Murphy; ST C Bishop

Subs used: (64’) L Le Roux on for Chaplin, (79’) J Knight on for Z Swanson, (89’) Waddingham on for Segecic.

Southampton 3-4-2-1

GK G Bazunu; RCB J Stephens, CB N Wood LCB T Harwood-Bellis; RWB M Roerslev (88'), CM S Shea, CM R Fraser (76') R Manning LWB; ACM F F Azaz (84'), ACM J Robinson (76'); C Archer (76'),

Subs used: (76',84',88'): Armstrong, Stewart, Edwards, Downs, Fellows.

Minute-by-minute (key events)

0’ — Kickoff. Portsmouth in blue; Southampton in red.

6' — Early chance (SOU). Roerslev drifts inside and plays a clipped ball to Fraser; fired tamely straight at Schmid. Good early pressure.

12' — Yellow (SOU). R Manning booked for a late tackle on J Murphy after a quick Portsmouth break.

18' — Goal — SOUTHAMPTON 1–0 (Archer 18')

Fraser sprays a long diagonal to Archer, who cuts inside and curls a low shot across Schmid into the bottom corner. St Mary’s celebrates.

24' — Portsmouth respond. Chaplin drops deep, links with Segecic. A whipped cross from Ogilvie finds Chaplin but the header is pushed wide.

31' — Shot (POR). Murphy gets to the byline and tries a near post finish — Bazunu palms it away.

38' — Big moment — penalty appeal (POR). A scramble in the box, Portsmouth shout for a handball, referee says no. Portsmouth feel hard done by.

45+2' — Half-time: Southampton 1 — 0 Portsmouth. Possession edges Southampton. Portsmouth look dangerous on counters.

46' — Second half begins.

52' — Goal — 1–1 (Conor Chaplin 52')

Chaplin, finding space between the lines, receives a quick one-two with Swift and smashes low past Bazunu from 12 yards. Atmosphere swings — Pompey back level.

60' — Sub planned (POR). Line up Le Roux to come on for Chaplin.

64' — Substitution (POR): Conor Chaplin → Le Roux. Portsmouth switch to fresh legs and more midfield control.

69' — Yellow (POR). C Shaughnessy booked after halting a dangerous Southampton break.

72' — Chance (SOU). Fraser threads a pass to Azaz; his effort is tipped around the post by Schmid.

76' — Triple Southampton subs: R Fraser → (off) , C Archer → (off), J Robinson → (off). On: A Armstrong, R Stewart, T Fellows. Saints go more attacking.

79' — Substitution (POR): Z Swanson (79') off — J Knight on. Portsmouth tighten the backline.

82' — Goal — SOUTHAMPTON 2–1 (Armstrong 82')

Armstrong (sub) finds space behind the defence and volleys home from a Roerslev cross. St Mary’s goes wild. Momentum with Southampton.

86' — Portsmouth push. Pompey manager gambles — sends on T Waddingham for extra firepower.

88' — Substitution (SOU): Roerslev (88') off — R Edwards on. Slight tactical tweak.

Late Southampton v Portsmouth drama in AI simulation

89' — Substitution (POR): Late change T Devlin and T Waddingham introduced. Portsmouth now hunting an equaliser.

90+2' — Goal — 2–2 (C Bishop 90+2')

Chaos in the box from a Portsmouth corner; Bishop reacts fastest to a spilled clearance and prods home from close range. The away end erupts — drama to the death.

90+5' — Final chance. A long Southampton free-kick is headed wide. Referee blows for full time.

Full-time: Southampton 2 — 2 Portsmouth

Match stats (simulated)

Shots (on target): Southampton 11 (6) — Portsmouth 9 (5)

Possession: Southampton 55% — Portsmouth 45%

Corners: Southampton 7 — Portsmouth 6

Yellow cards: Southampton 2 — Portsmouth 2

Red cards: 0 — 0

Attendance: 31,200

Goals

18' — C Archer (SOU) 1–0

52' — Conor Chaplin (POR) 1–1

82' — Adam Armstrong (SOU) 2–1

90+2' — C Bishop (POR) 2–2

Man of the Match

Conor Chaplin (Portsmouth) — lively, direct, created the first equaliser and dragged defenders out of position throughout. Honorable mentions: G Bazunu (several great saves) and C Bishop (late equaliser).