He was part of Pompey’s League One title-winning squad, but the former Coventry City man is still looking for an employer.

It’s the platform which is offering scores of footballers a chance to earn themselves a future in the game.

And it’s one which has been utilised by a Pompey old boy on a headline-grabbing afternoon for a scheme which is putting out-of-contract professionals in the spotlight.

Pompey old boy takes on Manchester United under-21s for PFA

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) pre-season training camp comes to a close today after helping more than 50 players find a club so far this summer.

That number is expected to sky-rocket as attention turns to free agents for clubs, in the wake of the summer transfer window closing on Monday evening.

Former Crystal Palace marksman Connor Wickham took centre stage yesterday, as his sensational goal from the halfway line went viral when the PFA side drew 1-1 with Manchester United under-21s.

And playing alongside Wickham was former Fratton midfielder Ben Stevenson, as he bids to find a new home.

Stevenson is a free agent after leaving Cambridge United in the summer, following 19 appearances at the Abbey Stadium last term.

The 28-year-old was part of John Mousinho’s 2023-24 League One title-winning squad, and got 10 outings under his belt during the midfielder’s Fratton stay.

Stevenson proved himself to be a low-maintenance squad player in that memorable campaign, certainly not letting anyone down when he took to the pitch for the Blues.

So Pompey fans will wish the former Wolves and Coventry man well as he bids to earn himself the security of a contract with a new employer.

The PFA training camp is one which served one of Mousinho’s summer signings well already, in the shape of midfielder John Swift.

John Swift utilised PFA resources after leaving West Brom

Swift spent two weeks as part of the camp at the Champneys Springs Hotel & Spa in Leicestershire, after leaving West Brom in the summer.

That meant the 30-year-old wasn’t operating from a standing start when his move to PO4 was sealed in the middle of July.

Ellis Harrison is another player to have travelled a similar route, before the £400,000 signing from Ipswich Town secured a deal with Bristol Rovers.

Aiden O’Brien did likewise last summer, with the former Fratton favourite one of the 100-plus players to get fixed up from the inaugural camp.

O’Brien moved to Dublin-based outfit Shelbourne and gave the PFA camp a ringing endorsement, when speaking to The News earlier this year.

He said: ‘The PFA training camp was like being at a Championship club, I can’t say a Premier League club, because I never played there.’

‘It was terrific, absolutely terrific, a brilliant set-up. I would definitely strongly advise that, if you are out of contract, get in touch with a PFA rep and get into that camp. It was also funded by them.

‘You were there from Monday to Thursday, with two training sessions a day. There was a gym, a pool, massages, protein shakes, GPS to track your running, everything you needed to make sure you’re fully fit for when a club comes calling. It was unbelievable, really, really top notch.'