Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has revealed there’s interest in Pompey’s deregistered duo as they aim to end their Fratton purgatory.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teams are keen to bring in Tom Lowery and Ben Stevenson this month, as they both enter the final six months of their existing deals.

But Mousinho feels it has to be a move which suits both players, before their exits from PO4 can be actioned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was harsh on Lowery, who quickly became a popular figure when arriving from Crewe in 2022 but has seen his Blues career hindered by injury. The schemer also helped Mousinho’s side improve their fortunes last term after a Christmas wobble, while midfielder Stevenson showed himself to be a dependable operator across 12 outings.

Mousinho expects both men to get their careers moving again this month, but reported slow progress over any other possible departures. The head coach reiterated his belief activity could quicken once the FA Cup third round has been played this weekend.

Mousinho said: ‘There’s been a few enquiries for the both of them (Stevenson and Lowery). If we can get the right club for them, and it’s about getting the right club for them, then we’ll certainly not stand in their way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There’s no massive progress (in other departures) at the moment. Things in the transfer market in general at the moment are moving really, really slowly.

‘I think after the FA Cup weekend there will be more movement when sides will want to play people who’ve been on the fringes.

‘We’ve spoken about that internally. Premier League sides will hold on to players and players in the PL2 to play in the third round of the FA Cup.

‘I don’t expect much movement until after the weekend. The fourth round falls after the window this year, so we’ll see what happens. Clubs may make a decision off the back of that.’