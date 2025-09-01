Pompey are set to announce the arrival of St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk.

Makenzie Kirk is poised to become Pompey’s eighth signing of the summer transfer window.

The News understands the striker’s move to Fratton Park is ‘pretty much done’ from Scottish Championship outfit St Johnstone.

His arrival will represent the first piece of business completed by the Blues on what is expected to be a busy deadline day on the south coast.

Boss Simo Valakari confirmed after their 1-1 draw with Greenock Morton that Kirk had agreed a the move to Fratton Park.

The News’ Blues writer Jordan Cross has since confirmed the 21-year-old’s switch to PO4 is now complete. He said: ‘Makenzie Kirk, that is one we reported a couple of weeks ago. That is pretty much done now, just hearing that.

‘He was due down for a medical yesterday (Sunday) after a bid was agreed. St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari confirming that one saying ‘it was a good deal for us and the player’. He goes on to say it’s a good deal for Portsmouth.

‘That one is in. A fee attached to Makenzie Kirk, a prolific player coming through the ranks in terms of goals and then getting the move to St Johnstone. He got 11 goals last season - including some really eye-catching finishes.

‘Peterborough the other team who were keen on Kirk, they had a £500,000 bid rejected so that gives you an idea where Pompey are looking to get a deal done in terms of that one.’

Kirk will join Colby Bishop and Thomas Waddingham in Pompey’s forward ranks to complete their striker department.

The young forward netted 11 goals in his maiden campaign for St Johnstone last term having previously scored 45 goals in 49 appearances while coming through the ranks with Hearts B.