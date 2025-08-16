Transfer news this afternoon as Pompey eye the English defender currently with 2. Bundesliga outfit Hannover 96.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey are chasing a deal for defender Josh Knight.

The former Leicester City and Peterborough centre-back is in the Blues’ sights as the transfer window reaches its climax.

Pompey move for Hannover 96 man to bolster defence

The News understands the 27-year-old, who is currently with German outfit Hannover 96, is seen as the ideal player to bolster John Mousinho’s squad options at the back

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey are believed to be keen to add another defender to their group, with just over two weeks of the summer window remaining.

And Knight fits the bill, with the 6ft 1in man currently having a year to run on his existing deal with the 2. Bundesliga outfit, though Hannover do have an option to extend his stay by 12 months.

Knight came through the ranks with Leicester, though he only made one senior appearance and eight Trophy outings for the Foxes before moving to Peterborough four years ago after successful loans and temporary stay with Wycombe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey target Josh Knight celebrates Trophy victory in 2024. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

He went on to make 169 appearances for the Posh, scoring 11 goals, with the 2021-22 season seeing him bank 36 Championship appearances.

That came off the back of 37 outings at second-tier level when spending the 2020-21 campaign with Wycombe.

Pompey fans will be familiar with Knight’s name, after he was previously linked with a move to Fratton Park in 2020 when Kenny Jackett was boss.

A deal never materialised back then, but the chances of a move getting over the line now look significantly greater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knight made 24 appearances for Hannover last term returning two goals, though he hasn’t been involved in their two games this term with Die Roten facing Energie Cottbus in the DFB-Pokal this evening.

Pompey can call on Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy, Hayden Matthews, Ibane Bowat and Tom McIntyre in the centre-back department,

McIntyre is out of favour and free to find a new club, as he enters the final year of his existing agreement.

Meanwhile, Poole, Shaughnessy, Matthews and Bowat have all dealt injury issues across the past 12 months.