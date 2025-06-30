The prospect of a transfer return for the League One champions has received a mixed response perhaps with tribalism a facto, but Pompey need excellent talents like Alex Robertson if they can make it happen.

Harry Redknapp never quite fathomed the strength of feeling and those who were slow to forgive when he made his Pompey return.

Crossing the divide was something some Blues fans were simply unwilling to forget, as the most successful manager of the club’s modern era made his comeback in 2005 after his defection up the M27.

Pompey fans left feeling ‘scorned’ after Alex Robertson rejection

When professionals in the game aren’t governed by the same tribal allegiances as the rest of us, it can sometimes be tough to fathom our partisan tendencies.

In Redknapp’s eyes, Pompey fans surely had to be appreciative of what he’d achieved in taking Pompey back to English football’s top table on that never-to-forgotten voyage.

It took the metaphor of a furious scorned lover for Redknapp to begin comprehending the strength of emotions he was dealing with, as passing boats containing Blues fans screamed abuse at him at his Sandbanks residence after jumping ship for Southampton.

It may not be quite as raw, but perhaps there’s a slightly similar dynamic at play, when considering the mixed and slightly conflicted response from fans to the notion of Alex Robertson making a Fratton return.

After all, as the details slowly emerged over Pompey’s failed effort to land the League One title hero last summer, it became less about initial misconceptions over a lack of Blues financial muscle and more about a player’s personal preference.

That was apparent enough as it then became clear a fee had been agreed with Manchester City for the Aussie, with personal terms also thrashed out with the player’s representative.

Robertson’s decision to favour a move to Cardiff isn’t a decision which has aged well.

After being feted at Fratton, it would be incomprehensible to most of us why a player wouldn’t prefer to continue being idolised at PO4.

It’s easy to forget, however, how things would potentially have looked to Robertson as he made a decision on his future at the end of last summer’s window

As Pompey returned to the division after a 12-year absence, optimism was high in south Wales of the Bluebirds building on a 12th-placed Championship finish under Erol Bulut.

This was a side who’d spent two of the previous 12 years at Premier League level, with the perceived wisdom they were in the top third of the division when it came to their financial muscle.

Premier League aspirations behind Cardiff City move

Forget all the nonsense talk of Robertson’s family ties with the club, this was a player who thought he could push for the Premier League at Cardiff.

And let’s face it, this is a footballer who has realistic ambitions of playing at that level.

Perhaps it’s a case of out of sight out of mind and we've been quick to forget the player's prodigious ability, while the success of Freddie Potts’ loan stay from West Ham made it easier to swallow Robertson’s decision, perhaps easier to turn our noses up at having him now.

But come on, let’s not be blinkered about the vast benefits of having the 22-year-old back in royal blue.

It’s something Robertson is certainly open to, as his immediate Cardiff future becomes clearer this week and, in all likelihood, he looks towards a new employer next season.

And let’s face it, John Mousinho would certainly welcome the prospect of finally getting his man who was the source of such consternation as he missed out last year.

Whether Pompey can make it happen is another issue entirely, especially among the 12-team Championship scrum for Robertson’s services which includes a team relegated from the Premier League this summer.

But the possibility of doing so has to be one to be embraced, for a move which substantially strengthens Pompey’s Championship options: That surely has to be the biggest factor under consideration here.