The former Manchester City man is the subject of Pompey transfer talk with his future at Cardiff under the spotlight - here’s the exclusive latest.

Alex Robertson’s Cardiff City future is set to be resolved as talk of a Pompey move resurfaces.

The News understands the League One title winner is due to have discussions with new Bluebirds boss Brian Barry-Murphy about his future, following the club’s relegation to League One.

And that could well pave the way for an exit from the side he joined last summer, with a stack of Championship clubs on the trail of the Blues title winner.

It’s believed a Fratton return is a prospect which appeals to Robertson, if his time in Wales does come to an end in the weeks ahead.

As many as dozen second-tier clubs are keen on the former Manchester City ace, including an option among the three sides relegated from the Premier League last season.

Outfits from across Europe and the MLS are also on the trail of the gifted operator, who made such a big impression helping the Blues to the title while on loan at Fratton Park in the 2023-24 campaign.

But Robertson would be drawn to the prospect of working with John Mousinho once again, and playing for a club he developed an affinity for in his time at PO4.

Pompey will be across developments, with it not yet clear of how any Cardiff exit would look and both loan and permanent departures considerations.

The Blues are looking to accelerate their transfer business, with midfield an area which clearly needs major focus. The club’s football operation will look to add two players to that department, with talk of a move for Danish Superliga star Pelle Mattsson emerging yesterday.

Robertson still has three years to run on the Cardiff deal he signed last August, after opting for a move to a side he anticipated would help him push towards ambitions of playing in the Premier League.

That proved anything but the case as they were relegated, though there was natural frustration among the Fratton Faithful at Robertson going to Wales after a fee and personal terms had been agreed with the Blues.

There’s little doubt, however, a player of the 22-year-old’s quality being back in Pompey’s engine room is a prospect which would appeal to Mousinho - and significantly improve his options in the middle of the park.

Robertson remains respectful of his position at Cardiff, who returned for pre-season training on Monday and head to Murcia for a warm-weather camp next month - playing two games at the same Pinatar Arena Pompey used in 2022 under Danny Cowley.

The likelihood, however, things are set to develop heading into next week over the pathway for the classy talent, who made 27 eye-catching appearances in his time at Fratton Park.