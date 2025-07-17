Pompey have been busy preparing for the new Championship campaign, with their preparations ramping up this week.

Their return from Slovakia also saw the arrival of John Swift, who arrived on a free transfer following his departure from West Brom at the end of last term. The 30-year-old returns to PO4 for the first time since his release 19 years ago, aged 11.

The midfielder became the second signing of the summer following Adrian Segecic’s switch from Sydney FC in June.

With clubs across the Championship also strengthening, we’ve taken a look at the estimated market values of every club in the second tier, using data provided by Transfermarket.

Here’s where the Blues rank.

Your next Pompey read: International midfielder rejects move to Portsmouth's rivals as Wrexham agree £4m deal for defender

1 . Championship squad market values How Pompey's estimated squad market value compares to Championship rivals. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Wrexham Estimated squad market value: £15.05m. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales