Kusini Yengi’s two-year Pompey stay came to a close after he was released by the Blues at the end of the season

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is expected to be plenty of interest in departing Pompey striker Kusini Yengi this summer.

After being tipped with a move to Wycombe Wanderers and Hearts last month, the 26-year-old may have already found a new home - just 25 days after his Fratton Park exit was confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports have reported the Australian international is ‘in talks’ with Aberdeen ahead of a potential switch during the transfer window and is believed to be ‘keen’ on a move to the Scottish Premiership.

Yengi could be the third Aussie signing already completed by Aberdeen this summer, having sealed the signings of the forward’s former Western Sydney Wanderers team-mate Nicolas Milanovic as well as goalkeeper Nick Suman from Cove Rangers.

The Dons finished fifth in Scotland’s top flight last term in Jimmy Thelin’s first season at the Pittodrie helm, which also included Scottish Cup glory against Celtic in May.

Why Pompey didn’t take the option on Kusini Yengi

News of a fresh start for Yengi comes less than a month after he was told his two-year stay on the south coast would be brought to an end this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the Blues did possess a 12-month option on his terms, a decision was made not to trigger that clause. John Mousinho believed it ‘wasn’t worth the risk’ to take-up that subsequent option with no guarantee of a potential buyer in the transfer window.

That saw the dynamic frontman depart Fratton Park at the end of the season along with Tom Lowery, Alexander Milosevic, Anthony Scully and Cohen Bramall at the end of the campaign.

Yengi arrived from Western Sydney Wanderers in July 2023 for an undisclosed fee and enjoyed an outstanding maiden campaign in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Socceroos star scored 13 goals in 31 games for the Blues in all competitions and was a key component in their League One title-winning season.

With Colby Bishop missing after undergoing a heart operation in pre-season, there was expectation the striker could fill the huge void left by the Magic man and continue his impressive run of form in front of goal.

However, those forecasts failed to come to fruition, with three-separate injuries impacting him last term. A groin issue while on international duty in November resulted in the Adelaide United youth product missing three crucial months in Pompey’s relegation battle.

Unfortunately, Yengi was unable to hit the heights of his first campaign in English football and failed to score in any of his 14 league outings last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It represents a disappointing end to a Fratton Park career, which promised so much after his League One title success just 12-months prior.

Kusini Yengi. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Kusini Yengi’s Pompey farewell

The striker did pen a classy farewell message to the Fratton faithful on social media on Saturday as he closed the door on his Pompey stay.

In a 133-word message, which was coupled with a video of some of his best Blues moments, Yengi said: ‘My first European adventure — you took a chance on a young man from Down Under. I’m incredibly grateful to all the staff, coaches, fans, and teammates who welcomed me, believed in me, and helped shape me into the player and person I am today.

‘While my second season didn’t go the way I’d hoped personally, as a club we fought, competed, held our own, and ultimately achieved the goal of staying in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye, but I leave with immense pride and a deep sense of honour at having represented this historic club. I will be forever following Pompey closely and wish nothing but continued success for everyone associated with this special club.

‘Don’t be sad it’s over — be happy it happened. Bye for now, Love Kas.’