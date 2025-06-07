Kusini Yengi reaches out to the Fratton faithful for the first time following news of his departure last month

Kusini Yengi has penned an emotional goodbye message to all associated with Pompey.

Twenty-four days after his Fratton Park exit was confirmed via the Blues’ published retained list, the striker has taken to social media to bid a final farewell to the entire Portsmouth family.

The classy departure note is 133 words long, with the Aussie expressing deep gratitude for the chance he was given to represent such a ‘special’ club - something he says was an absolute ‘honour’.

Yengi admits he leaves the club with a ‘heavy heart’ after just two seasons on the south coast and a 2024-25 campaign that didn’t quite work out for him on a personal level.

However, he said he would continue to follow the club’s progress and wished Pompey every success in their future endeavours, before signing off with a positive message to all who will miss him at Fratton Park.

What Kusini Yengi wrote in his goodbye message to Pompey

Accompanied by a video with clips of his time at Fratton Park, Yengi wrote on Instagram: ‘My first European adventure — you took a chance on a young man from Down Under. I’m incredibly grateful to all the staff, coaches, fans, and teammates who welcomed me, believed in me, and helped shape me into the player and person I am today.

‘While my second season didn’t go the way I’d hoped personally, as a club we fought, competed, held our own, and ultimately achieved the goal of staying in the Championship.

‘It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye, but I leave with immense pride and a deep sense of honour at having represented this historic club. I will be forever following Pompey closely and wish nothing but continued success for everyone associated with this special club.

‘Don’t be sad it’s over — be happy it happened. Bye for now, Love Kas.’

The Socceroons international also posted three blue heart emojis to express further gratitude for the time he spent at Fratton Park.

Why Kusini Yengi is saying goodbye to Pompey

Kusini Yengi. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Kusini Yengi will officially leave Pompey at the end of this month as a free agent after the Blues decided not to offer him a new contract.

Roll back the clock to May 2025, though, and no-one could honestly have predicted the situation Kusini Yengi finds himself in today.

Just more than twelve months ago, the Blues’ popular Aussie striker was being held aloft at Fratton Park as a hero after playing a key role in the League One title-winning season.

With nine goals in 26 league outings during his maiden campaign in English football, many were predicting the powerful, dynamic and physical frontman to be the focal point of Pompey’s attack in the Championship, a prized asset destined to lead John Mousinho’s side into an exciting new era.

Unfortunately, those forecasts never came to fruition. Yengi’s season was impacted by three separate, costly injuries - two of which were picked up on international duty. And as the Blues celebrated remaining a Championship club after a difficult start to second-tier life, all the 26-year-old had to show for it was 14 meagre league appearances and a goal tally of zero.

That presented Pompey boss John Mousinho with a difficult decision to make as thoughts turned to the end-of-season retained list. Yet it’s one he didn’t shy away from, with Kusini now on the lookout for a new club with his Fratton fairytale no more.