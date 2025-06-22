Alex Robertson appeared 25 times for Pompey on loan from Manchester City during the 2023-24 League One title-winning campaign.

Pompey fans on social media have been torn apart over a potential reunion with Alex Robertson this summer.

Talk of a return to Fratton Park has resurfaced in recent days after the midfielder’s father, Mark, was by Adrian Segecic’s side as he completed his switch from Sydney FC,

The former Australia international told The News he’s mentored the 21-year-old for more than seven years, alongside Alex and Dundee United’s Zac Sapsford.

Following his loan stay during the 2023-24 campaign, Robertson was a wanted figure on the south coast as John Mousinho’s men prepared for life in the Championship.

Although Manchester City had agreed a deal with Manchester City to sign the Aussie talent, the 22-year-old instead opted to join Cardiff City.

But it was a season to forget for the Bluebirds, who finished bottom of the Championship with Robertson featuring 35 times.

With the Welsh outfit preparing for League One football next term, some sections of the Fratton faithful have made it clear Mousinho’s men must take advantage of Cardiff’s relegation and would welcome a return to PO4 for the midfielder.

But last summer’s decision to snub the Blues still leaves a bitter taste in the mouth of other supporters as talk once again resurfaces over a potential move.

Here is what Pompey supporters have had to say on X, formerly Twitter.

What Pompey faithful have said over a potential move for Alex Robertson

Alex Robertson. | AFP via Getty Images

@alfieleggettxx: Mental! mixed emotions about this one, an incredible footballer but sat and laughed at the away crowd.

@mjwmacca: Whether people agree with him going to Cardiff or not. Having him in our team would be ridiculous.

@Aaron25650310: I love Alex but unfortunately he chose Cardiff! He can stay in league 1.

@Luke_James07: We don’t want him back.

@AndyCav92: Bring him back as part of the Aussie Revolution

@ArtistNdl: Not a chance, for multiple reasons. Plenty of options out there, especially on loan. IMO Potts was a level up from Robertson.

@OscarRo14773525: Wouldn’t mind seeing him do one of those nice half turns in a Pompey shirt again tbf.

@TommoOnX: Those saying they don’t want him need to have their heads checking.

@dazza_nics: Reading people say they don’t want Alex Robertson back if he’s available is very silly! Would have him back in a heartbeat.

@jonny_henley: No had his chance to sign, didn't want to be in relegation scrap and is injured more often than not time to move on I feel.

@Mattbaldwin23: Yeah, fool not to tbh! Not only because of the player he was last year, he has now experience of the league and finally CM is the position we need players in. Bonus point for being Australian.

@DanMcClumpha1: No…. There’s better out there …

@underwood199529: We would have all loved Alex Robertson back last season but as Freddie Potts showed us, there’s so much better out there that we can attract. Alex done great for us but no thanks.

@EsElCapitan: Depends on the cost. Would be great to have him, but not if it means breaking the bank.