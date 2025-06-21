Mark Robertson (left), father of Alex, was a surprise face at Adrian Segecic's Pompey unveiling. Picture: Mark Robertson | Mark Robertson

Alex Robertson featured 27 times in Pompey’s League One title-winning season

The face may not be entirely familiar, but the surname is certainly recognisable among the Fratton faithful.

For Mark Robertson - the father of Alex - has been a pivotal figure in Adrian Segecic’s well-received Fratton Park arrival.

The former Burnley, Swindon and Dundee footballer was by Segecic’s side when he signed for the Blues on a three-year deal from Sydney FC for an undisclosed fee.

Having mentored the attacking midfielder for more than seven years, alongside Alex and Dundee United’s Zac Sapsford, the UK-based Robertson senior has long been a steadying influence.

The 48-year-old possesses a huge admiration for John Mousinho and Pompey following the favourable experiences of his son during the 2023-24 League One title season.

Yet he is adamant it was important Segecic arrived at his own conclusion where he wanted to move this summer, without any interference - and is delighted with the outcome.

‘I couldn’t not be by Adrian’s side at Portsmouth’

Mark Robertson told The News: ‘I couldn't not be by Adrian’s side when he signed for Pompey, I was so excited for him. I took him to his medical in London, sat there with him, and went through the process with him. I told his dad I would be there for him, whenever he needed.

‘I’ve looked after Adrian, Zac (Sapsford) and Alexander since they were young in terms of helping them to find their way in the game and opening up opportunities for them. A performance coach, if anything.

‘I’ve trained Adrian for many years, I’ve mentored him for the best part of seven or eight years. I told his dad I would treat him the same way as I would treat my son - I’d like to think he’s in okay hands.

Alex Robertson won the League One title with Pompey. Picture; Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | National World

‘Any time Adrian’s in a position where he needs some sort of clarity within the game, whether that be on the field or off it, he will give me a call from Australia. Any time he was looking for an opportunity I would bring him over here.

‘So I brought him over here when he was 15 and took him to Manchester City and Chelsea, who really liked him. However, at that time in life, it’s just waiting for those opportunities to present themselves and they just didn’t fall into line with him. Glasgow Rangers was another.

‘That would have been a whole life shift and he was in a good place at Sydney FC. He was a young, budding star coming through and, in terms of his pathway, I felt he would get into the first-team at 16-17, so he was going to be better off playing men’s football.

‘We organised a three-year contract for him at Sydney and then took him for a loan spell in Holland on the understanding he would hopefully get his opportunity again in Europe.

‘If you have a look at the background of it, Adrian has played about 150 senior games and had way more experience than Alexander.’

Robertson previously worked at City Football Group for five years, focusing on scouting and recruitment across the world during the identification of talent to bring to Manchester City.

In October 2024, he moved into a sporting directorship role for T20 cricket in Mumbai, India, before returning to the UK in May, keen to create a mentoring programme for footballers.

And he expects to be at Fratton Park again next season to catch Segecic in action, a place he knows only too well from when son Alex flourished during an impressive Manchester City loan in 2023-24.

‘Portsmouth boss has a spell on these players’

He added: ‘Adrian made his own decision - and I’m glad. I have this relationship with the boys that I would never tell them, but, if they want my advice, they will ask me.

‘By the time Adrian asked me, he was doing backflips over John Mousinho. I don’t know what it is, the guy has a spell on these players, he had the same effect on my son! I guess it’s because he’s a genuinely good guy. If you treat people like humans in the workplace, you will probably get the best out of them.

‘When he told me about his Pompey decision, I started smiling ear to ear and it was “Yes”. The first person we called was Alexander and he was: “Yes, get in there man. You’re going to do so well there, everyone is going to be buzzing off you”.

‘He’s just a great character, he’s always smiling, unless you don’t pass him the ball! He comes from a good, hard-working family. He won’t tell you, but after his training in Australia he will come home and grab a sledgehammer and jump in a crane and work with his dad for hours on end. He’s a diamond.’

