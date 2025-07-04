The chances of a Pompey homecoming are dwindling, but a stack of Championship rivals like Stoke City, Norwich City and Derby County along with a big Scottish name are said to be keen on the midfielder.

Rangers have entered the race to land John Swift, according to reports.

And the likes of Norwich City, Derby County and Stoke City are also fighting it out for the Gosport lad, who’s been keen on a Pompey homecoming.

Rangers in race with Championship sides but Pompey move not advancing

Swift is closing in on finding a new home after leaving Championship rivals West Brom as a free agent this summer.

The News reported last month the prospect of returning to the club he played for as a youngster significantly appealed to the 30-year-old.

That notion hasn’t advanced, however, with Swift looking at other opportunities at home and abroad for his next career move. They included options in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the MLS, as well as multiple clubs in the second tier being keen.

Now, according to Sport Boom, Rangers have made a move to take Swift north of the border with Stoke, Derby and Norwich identified as a trio of clubs who want the player.

The News reported last month the former Chelsea man had met with Championship coaches, which indicated the strength of interest in the player.

John Mousinho wasn’t one of them, however, with Pompey now looking increasingly likely to explore other avenues to fill the attacking berths viewed as a transfer priority in the weeks ahead.

There had been tentative discussions between the two parties, but that hasn’t progressed into anything more concrete as the Blues cast their transfer net wide for potential options.

Swift would certainly have been keen to explore a Pompey move, with the player still having family and friends in the area. The former Brune Park student grew up in Forton and spent time in the Blues’ academy ranks, before being picked up by Chelsea where he emerged as one of their Premier League big gun’s bright, young things.

Pompey could have new face in next week

Swift went on to play for Reading for six years, before joining West Brom three years ago on a lucrative deal. The former England under-21 international is realistic about his earning power in relation to that agreement, though having a swathe of serious options will no double aid his potential for a more comfortable deal.

Pompey’s single signing so far this summer has arrived in the attacking department, in the shape of Adrian Segecic.

The Blues also looked at Abdoulie Manneh who is with Swedish side Mjallby, but the Gambian appears set for a move to Europe’s top table.

Suggestions of interest in former Pompey hero Jamal Lowe are wide of the mark, who is with Championship crisis club Sheffield Wednesday.

Crystal Palace’s young prospect Hindolo Mustapha is of interest to the Blues this summer, with there also talk of a move for Brescia’s Italian-born Ghanaian Patrick Nuamah.

Pompey travel to Slovakia tomorrow for their pre-season training camp, with no new faces expected to be on the plane with John Mousinho’s squad. There is the potential for a deal to be completed while the club are away next, however.