Former Pompey youth-team player John Swift has been released by West Brom

Gosport-born John Swift has been told he’ll be allowed to leave West Bromwich Albion upon the expiry of his contract next month.

The former Pompey youth-team player is one of three senior pros the Baggies are making free agents this summer, with the attacking midfielder named alongside defender Semi Ajaya and fellow midfielder Grady Diangana on the ‘to be released’ section of their newly-published retained list.

The 29-year-old will depart the Hawthorns after three seasons. Swift made 126 appearances for the Championship side in that period, registering 19 goals and 12 assists.

His best season for West Brom came in his first campaign at the club in 2022-23, when he scored six goals and provided nine assists in 45 league games. That followed a record of 11 goals and 13 assists in his last season at Reading, where he spent six years.

John Swift’s WBA exit no surprise

After 10 successive years competing in the Championship, it’s fair to say Swift - who joined Pompey as a 10-year before leaving Fratton Park shortly afterwards - won’t be short of offers over the summer.

His Baggies’ departure wasn’t unexpected, though. Indeed, according to reporter Johnny Drury, who works for our sister title expressandstar.com , Swifts’ exit comes after three underwhelming seasons at the Hawthorns.

He wrote: ‘Three years, 118 (league) games, 77 starts, 18 goals, 11 assists.

‘Those statistics probably spell out most of the story around Swift's time at Albion. It has been underwhelming.

‘He arrived as one of the best playmakers in the division, and at times he showed glimpses of why he had that tag.

‘But it has not been consistent enough and that is the story of Swift's time at the Hawthorns. A goal every seven games, and an assist every 11.

‘Albion fans expected more, and no doubt Swift himself did too.’

John Swift’s Pompey links

Pompey are expected to be on the look out for another attacking midfielder during the summer transfer window after loanee Adil Aouchiche returned to parent club Sunderland at the end of the season.

There’s no suggestion that the Blues have an interest in Swift. Although Pompey have shown interest in the player in the past.

As mentioned, Swift was part of the Blues’ youth set-up when he was brought to the club at the age of 10, only to be released when Paul Hart was in charge of the academy.

He went on to play for Sunday league football until the age of 13, before being asked to attend a three-day trial at Chelsea.

Pompey made a return bid for the promising talent, but he opted to sign for the Londoners, where he made fine progress through the ranks.

Swift was unable to make the first-team breakthrough at Stamford Bridge among Chelsea’s galaxy of stars, though, and, after loan stays with Rotherham, Swindon and Brentford, moved to Reading in 2016.

