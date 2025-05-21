Portsmouth boss delivers attacking transfer admission ahead of window opening

The transfer window opens on June 1, with Pompey boss John Mousinho acknowledging a key area where his playing budget will need to be focussed.

John Mousinho admitted Pompey will need to strengthen right across their front line this summer.

The Blues boss has acknowledged the need for surgery in the attacking department, with the transfer window now 11 days from opening.

Last year it was 15 new faces through the door with 14 news arrivals in the summer of 2023, as squads were assembled to reach the Championship and then remain there.

Mousinho has acknowledged the need to focus on the forward line in the weeks and months ahead, with players departing in that area - and others potentially following them out of the door.

Loanees Adil Aouchiche and Kaide Gordon have returned to their parent clubs, Sunderland and Liverpool respectively

Christian Saydee is contracted next term but has been told he can depart to find the regular minutes, which are unlikely to be on offer moving forward.

Beyond that in the positions behind the striker in the 4-2-3-1 broadly utilised under the head coach, there’s Harvey Blair who’s still learning his trade after joining from Liverpool for £300,000 last summer.

Callum Lang and Josh Murphy are the two most established players, with Lang banging in 10 goals despite missing three months of the season through a hamstring injury. Murphy, of course, was one of the big success stories of the Championship season as he delivered 12 goal contributions - comprising seven finishes and 14 assists.

Mousinho knows that means a significant portion of Pompey’s playing budget next season needs to be focussed on that area.

He said: ‘We need to strengthen across the board there. We’ve lost Adil who’s gone back from his loan and Kaide as well.

‘So that is going to open up a bit of space across the front line, so there’s some scope there.’

Mousinho has already indicated Pompey will need to focus attention on adding a new striker to his options, before the close of the window on September 1.

Kusini Yengi was released, after a season in which one of the League One title heroes failed to adapt to the demands of the Championship in an injury-hit campaign.

Brighton’s Mark O’Mahony has returned to his parent club, after a season at Fratton Park with Dane Elias Sorensen departing in January after bolstering the striker department in the wake of Colby Bishop’s heart surgery.

Bishop will remain the first choice after an impressive contribution following his return in November, while Aussie prospect Thomas Waddingham is seen as an option who can push for inclusion at Pompey next term.