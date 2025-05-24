Here’s the latest transfer news with former Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Swansea City favourite on the move, as one of the finest Championship operators this season attracts top-flight interest.

Plymouth for Paterson

Coventry striker Jamie Paterson broke Pompey hearts last month - and has now agreed a move to Plymouth Argyle following their relegation to League One.

Paterson punctured the Blues’ brave resistance with a 90th-minute winner in the Sky Blues’ 1-0 victory last month, a result acknowledged by John Mousinho and his players as the most gut-wrenching of the season.

Frank Lampard’s suffered their own heartache as they fell in the play-offs to Sunderland despite being the better side in the second leg, with Dan Ballard scoring his own late, late winner.

Now Paterson has quickly secured his future, with the former Nottingham Forest, Swansea City and Bristol City man linking up with the Pilgrims.

Jamie Paterson scores his late winner for Coventry against Pompey last month. Pic: PA | PA

‘My season finished just over a week ago with the play-offs, but I'm happy to get it done early, know where I will be next year and where I can focus my energy.

'Argyle are a big club. I've always enjoyed playing here, especially with the good atmosphere, and they are a club that are looking to try and get straight back up after getting relegated last season. My dad lives close to here as well, which is another positive, so I get to see him a bit more.

'Another reason was the project. Speaking to the gaffer (Miron Muslic), who's a really likeable character and somebody that's driven and wants to get promoted straight away, I just felt like it was something that I wanted to do, get done early and then I can get on my holidays and enjoy some time off.'

Everton eye Mousinho favourite

Liverpool winger Ben Doak was rated as the top performer in the Championship this season by John Mousinho.

The Scottish international shone on loan at Middlesbrough before injury curtailed the 19-year-old’s season.

Doak delivered three goals and seven assists before his campaign ended in January and he later underwent surgery for a thigh issue.

Liverpool rate Doak at £30m, with Crystal Palace having a £15m bid knocked back in January and Ipswich Town also keen.

The debate has been will the former Celtic man stay at Anfield or move on this summer, with the prospect of another Championship loan thrown into the mix.

Pompey boss John Mousinho is a big fan of Middlesbrough's Liverpool loanee Ben Doak. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

There’s been a fresh twist today, with Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton emerging as potential suitors for Doak.

Both The Times and The Daily Telegraph are reporting David Moyes is interested in the player who was signed for £600,000 in 2022.

Leicester man eye by Cardiff

Leicester City’s Brian Barry-Murphy has emerged as a contender for the Cardiff hot-seat.

The former Manchester City academy and Rochdale boss is being touted to fill the role vacated by Omer Riza, as the Bluebirds were relegated to League One.

Aaron Ramsey has been in caretaker charge of the side, but it’s Barry-Murphy now being strongly linked with the position.

Former Oxford boss Des Buckingham, Ian Evatt, Ruben Selles and Nathan Jones are other names who’ve been linked with the position.