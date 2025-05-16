The Arsenal signing is staying for a third season - Pompey boss John Mousinho explains the reasons why the talented operator is staying in a congested right-back battle.

Zak Swanson has emphatically answered the questions over his Pompey career.

And that is the reason the right-back’s Fratton stay will be extended to a third successive year, according to John Mousinho.

Mousinho saluted the 24-year-old’s regular availability this season, after two seasons impacted by injury issues at PO4.

And the Blues boss highlighted Swanson’s successful transition to the Championship, as he proved himself a defender who can operate at the level.

Pompey’s decision to take up the 12-month option on the former Arsenal man’s deal was confirmed this week, as they announced their retained list.

Swanson’s 24 starts amid 32 outings was comfortably the highest of Mousinho’s three right-back considerations, along with Terry Devlin and Jordan Williams.

Groin issues were put to bed but it was the level of performance which was key to Mousinho, with Swanson catching the eye with his displays and handing some quality Championship operators out wide.

Mousinho said: ‘Zak’s played the most of the full-backs we’ve had. He played 24 games and was available for a lot more than that.

‘His availability was pretty high this year. He picked up a couple of injuries, but a lot of the time it was Jordan or Terry playing ahead of him.

‘The biggest thing for me for Zak was when he played he looked like a Championship right-back, that was an important thing to take on.

‘We were looking at robustness this year and we were looking at him stepping up to the level. That was an unknown for Zak ,and we didn’t know for sure if he’d actually make that step or not. We thought he’d be able to, thankfully we were proved right.

‘I think he was consistent. There were a couple of games where he dipped, but he played more games than the other right-backs available.

Pompey’s Zak Swanson | Getty Images

‘He knows it’s going to be a challenge. He knows it’s going to be a challenge because we’ve got three right-backs next year, so it’s a really good challenge for Zak to improve and take that next step.

‘All of the reasons we took Zak’s option was because we thought he’s a very good option to have there.’

Pompey boss on right-back battle

Swanson will now vie with Jordan Williams and Terry Devlin for the starting role at right-back next term, with it no longer clear who the first choice is in the position.

Jordan Williams arrived from Barnsley last summer with the expectation he would be first choice, but the 25-year-old was limited to 15 starts amid his own fitness struggles.

Meanwhile, versatile Terry Devlin now is firmly in the mix and is seen primarily as competing in that area, after a series of whole-heated right-back displays this term.

Mousinho added: ‘Jordan has the injury to overcome, that’s the first thing for him. The first priority for him is to come back, be fit for as many games as possible and be fit enough to start at the level.

‘With Jordan, with Zak and with Terry playing plenty of games there as well, I think it’s a very competitive department.’