Nightmare for Danish star Pelle Mattsson amid £2.5m Portsmouth transfer talk

Silkeborg's Pelle Mattsson has been linked with a Pompey move. Pic: Midtjyllands Avis | The NewsSilkeborg's Pelle Mattsson has been linked with a Pompey move.

The £2.5m-rated Silkeborg ace is being linked with a Championship move to Pompey, but things didn’t go well for him yesterday ahead of the Uefa Conference League qualifiers his club are keen to keep him for.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pelle Mattsson returned to action yesterday amid talk of summer move to Pompey.

But there was a difficult moment as the £2.5m-rated Silkeborg midfielder was at fault for one of his side’s goals, as they fell to a 2-0 friendly defeat to FC Midtjylland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FC Midtjylland woe for £2.5m-rated Silkeborg man linked with Pompey

Mattsson was making his first pre-season appearance for the Danish Superliga side, as they gear up for Uefa Conference League qualifiers next month.

And there was signs of ring-rust for the 23-year-old four weeks on from his team’s final league game of the season, where he was on the scoresheet in a 3-1 win over Randers.

Mattsson failed to deal with a ball into the box in the 33rd minute which he prodded into the path of Midtjylland dangerman Franculino, who took advantage of the gift and fired home.

Franculino, who has been linked with the likes of Leicester and Crystal Palace, then tucked away a second six minutes later with the assist coming from Midtjylland keeper Jonas Lossl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silkeborg had their chances and hit the post through Asbjorn Bondergaard as coach Kent Nielsen tested a new formation, before both teams then made 10 changes at the interval.

There’s now a busy period of three more warm-up games for Silkeborg, before their league season starts at Brondby on July 20.

They take on Icelandic side KA over two second qualifying round Conference League games at the end of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Silkeborg are successful the third qualifying round games then unfold on August 7 and August 14, with the play-offs taking place on August 21 and 28.

That’s significant for suitors of Mattsson, with his club clear they want to keep the player ranked as their most established and bankable talent for those fixtures.

Sporting director Jesper Stuker has indicated getting the homegrown prospect out of the Silkeborg Stadion before those matches unfold would take ‘something special’, in terms of an offer being tabled.

Mattsson relaxed but clear on Silkeborg future

Stuker has also been up front about the situation over Mattsson, with an open and honest dialogue between the two parties over the player’s plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The elegant defensive midfielder has stated he has no intention of signing a new deal with the club he emerged at, with there now 18 months to run on his existing agreement.

Mattsson has spoken about his future and noise over reported Pompey interest, telling Midtjyllands Avis: 'Of course I have no comments on that (talk of Portsmouth interest). These are reports and rumours. I have seen it, but I actually have nothing more to say about it.

'I actually have no idea (how the story came about). I was just told this morning that some people had seen it on social media. But in a transfer window, a lot is written.

'I'm taking it easy. Of course I'm in contact with my agent from time to time, but I've also spoken to Kent Nielsen (SIF's head coach) about keeping my focus on what I have to do right now, and that's SIF (Silkeborg).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'It has always been my biggest dream to come to England. It has been like that since I was very little. I could also see myself over there in the future in terms of playing style and things like that. It is definitely a great football country. But dreams are one thing. I put that aside when I get on the training pitch.’