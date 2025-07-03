Pompey fans are keen for transfer activity, but John Mousinho is relaxed about how things stand - and has given the Fratton Faithful a key message over their summer targets.

John Mousinho insisted there’s no need to panic over the wait for Pompey signings.

And the Blues boss revealed there’s be no setbacks over missing out on targets, amid a lull in Fratton transfer activity.

Pompey have made one eye-catching addition to their squad this summer, in the shape of Adrian Segecic’s arrival from Sydney FC.

It’s now been two weeks since his capture, with the indications at this stage there are no more immediate signings on the horizon as the squad head to Slovakia this weekend for a pre-season training camp.

Mousinho is totally understanding of the thirst for new faces, as Pompey prepare for their second season in the Championship.

Pompey boss John Mousinho. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Pompey fans thirsting for transfers - but Mousinho happy to wait

But he is also confident of how things currently stand for his squad - and is prepared for wait for the right new faces.

Mousinho said: ‘I’m quietly confident and relaxed.

‘The biggest thing for us is everybody wants to see signings early and see as many players through the door as possible.

‘It's exciting right? signings are exciting.

‘But we don’t want to make the wrong signings and we want to make sure we do things properly now we’re in a slightly different position.

‘We’re in the Championship for another year and we don’t need the major surgery we had in the past couple of summers.

‘We’ve got a really solid base and it’s about bringing in the right players at the right time.

‘We’re not panicking about anything because we know we’re in good spot with quite a few players. We’ve also got eight weeks of the window left. There’s plenty of work to be done, but also a lot of time.’

Crucial transfer detail over Pompey targets

After a slow start generally to Championship transfer activity there are now signs of the market starting to warm up, with clubs back in pre-season training.

Mousinho added: ‘There’s been no setbacks. I think it was common knowledge we had half an eye on Rob’s situation at Bristol City, but we were never in the driving seat for that - he was Bristol City’s player regardless of whether he signed a new contract or not.

‘It was something we expected, so it didn’t feel like a setback at the time.‘For all the world I thought Bristol City were going to do what they did.

‘I would have been really surprised if they hadn’t.

‘Apart from that, any of the signings you’ve seen go to other clubs certainly weren’t our targets.

‘We haven’t missed out on any at the moment and there’s very little that players have decided upon and clubs haven’t decided when players are moving.

‘We feel we’re in a good spot. Naturally we will miss out on some targets this summer, we’re competing in a very different market to say League One.

‘We’re competing in a league where when we pick up a phone to a player they’ve probably got six other Championship teams competing with us. It’s a competitive market.’