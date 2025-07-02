News on talk of Portsmouth transfer for United States Champions league-linked ace

The USMNT and former DC United man was linked with Pompey on Tuesday - here’s the latest transfer update.

Pompey are monitoring United States prospect Griffin Yow as they eye significantly improving their attacking options this summer.

The News understands the KVC Westerlo winger is a transfer consideration for the Blues this summer, as they look to strengthen their options going forward.

Pompey 'monitoring' United States starlet but have lofty attacking sights

But it’s believed Pompey currently have more pressing priorities on their shopping list in that area of the pitch at present than the 22-year-old, who’s been touted for a move to Champions League sides.

Links yesterday emerged with Yow, who has been making his mark in the Belgian top flight, bagging 15 goals and grabbing 18 assists from 66 appearances.

There’s credence in that interest with eyes on the former DC United man, as Pompey push on with their summer recruitment work.

John Mousinho has lofty ambitions for any further recruitments who will be fighting for the three forward positions in the 4-2-3-1 formation most often utilized last term, however.

Pompey already have the likes of Callum Lang, Matt Ritchie, Harvey Blair and new boy Adrian Segecic to call upon next season.

Then there’s Josh Murphy who had a seismic impact after his arrival from Oxford United last season, bagging seven goals and 14 assists.

That saw the 30-year-old crowned The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season, as he was recognised as one of the division’s top performers.

Ultimately Mousinho is looking to replicate Murphy’s lethal threat down the right flank, with it clear that kind of threat is not easy to find.

It’s a sizable challenge which will likely not come cheaply, while there are some reservations about Gow’s potential to come in and have that level of impact immediately.

Pompey will keep the under-23 international on the radar in the weeks ahead, however, as movement and talks with targets begins to accelerate.

Segecic is the single new addition so far, with Pompey looking at likely new faces across the pitch before the close of the summer window on September 1.

Mousinho ‘relaxed’ over no more new faces yet

Mousinho is relaxed about the prospect of no new faces being in the building by the time the Blues jet off to Slovakia on Saturday for a warm-weather training camp.

It’s not out of the question a new recruit could join the group while they’re away, however, before Pompey then begin their pre-season fixture programme at Woking on July 15.

Speaking about the prospect of waiting for signings, Mousinho last night told The News: 'We’re really comfortable (with what’s been done so far).

‘What we want to do is make sure that we sign players that are going to impact the first team, so being able to bring in Adrian really early, I was really satisfied with that.

‘I’m really happy that we’ve brought in a player who can come in and play straight away and we want to continue to do that.

‘We’ve got a really solid base in terms of the squad and what we want to do on top of that is just add players who can come in and challenge for the starting line up.’