Portsmouth eye gems with late loan market movement

There’s been a lack of loan transfer options this summer but, with the Crystal Palace winger a target, Pompey are now seeing late movement in that area. John Mousinho has the latest.

John Mousinho confirmed Pompey still have their eyes on the loan market with late opportunities now presenting themselves.

And the Blues will be ready to react to surprise deals which present themselves before the close of the summer window on Monday night.

Pompey boss: ‘Things starting to shift’

The club’s football operation’s looking for a strong finish to player trading, with attacking areas firmly under the microscope.

Crystal Palace’s Franco Umeh is one temporary option being looked at, with the 20-year-old looking to pick up playing time away from Selhurst Park.

Mousinho explained business has been slow in the loan market, with Florian Bianchini and Minhyeok Yang the two players recruited in that area so far.

That means there’s loan space available, with up to five temporary players allowed in a matchday squad, and things are now moving in that area.

Mousinho said: ‘Yes we’re looking at it and we’ve adjusted over the years in terms of our reliance on loans and where we want to be as a football club.

‘We changed our tune in January because of the immediacy of where we needed to be, who was actually available and what was out there in the market.

‘So we ended up with six loans in January. If you’d spoken to me last year or 18 months ago about us doing something like that, we would have said absolutely not we’re not going to do that.

‘Because of the position where we were in the league and who was available, we wanted to take those good players who were in front of us and we decided to take six.

‘It’s been slower in the loan market this season, there’s not a huge amount of loans available. Particularly from that 21s market, who we think are ready to step up to the Championship.

‘Things start to shift this week when players are told they are surplus to requirements or not registered on squad lists.

‘Maybe a few things can open up, but we are definitely open to loaning players.

‘That’s what happens (players come up late), we’re monitoring the market and there are plenty of clubs who’ve decided after two or three games that players aren’t going to play.

‘Or players have seen they aren’t in squads and want to move on, that’s when we start to see more movement.’

Pompey boss: Squad planning key when it comes to late loan gems

Any further arrivals this summer will need to be balanced off against the EFL’s 25-man squad restrictions in the Championship.

Discounting out-of-favour pair Tom McIntyre and Abdoulaye Kamara Pompey have two spaces available at present, meaning any further additions above that number would mean space needing to be freed up.

So planning is a consideration, as is being flexible in player profile when it comes to any late loan opportunities.

Mousinho added: ‘It’s all about squad planning and making sure we’re not too heavy in single areas, but also taking good players as well.

‘Sometimes when you’re taking players from that loan market you can’t be too specific about what you want or what qualities you want in certain areas.

‘Sometimes you have to take good players and good players who are available.

‘If something comes up and we think it’s a good opportunity we’ll do it.’

