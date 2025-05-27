The transfer boost Portsmouth have given themselves as window gets set to open
Andy Cullen believes Pompey shift in contract policy places them in a stronger position than before in this summer’s transfer window.
The chief executive feels having major assets already tied down to new deals, can help the Blues to focus all their energy on the crucial business of recruitment now.
The transfer window opens next Monday and runs from June 1 to June 10, with an ‘exceptional registration window’ to benefit teams competing in the Fifa Club World Cup.
With the window allowed to be open for a maximum of 89 days, it then re-opens on June 16 and goes through until 7pm on September 1.
Pompey are expecting a brisk period of trading, if not the level of business seen in the past two summer windows under sporting director Rich Hughes.
Cullen thinks there is one significant difference this time around, after a season in which new deals have been agreed with first-team players.
That’s broadly not been the case in recent years, with the club steering away from tying down players when the season is active.
This time though, Colby Bishop agreed a new three-and-a-half year in February with the key striker committing his future to the club his joined in 2022.
That was quickly followed by Terry Devlin agreeing a deal for a similar period, with Regan Poole sealing an agreement until 2027 with a club option to extend for 12 months in March.
Cullen thinks getting that business out of the way with the out-of-contract and loan players leaving, clears the way for focus on players coming through the door.
He said: ‘You’ll have a turnover of players every season.
‘We’ve seen Alex Milosevic, Kusini Yengi, Cohen Bramall, Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully leave us with our loan players returning to their parent clubs.
‘We’re in contract talks with Ben Killip and triggered the options on Andre Dozzell and Zak Swanson, which their performances deserve.
‘We probably departed from previous policy by agreeing contracts before the end of the season, but that gives us the space now to concentrate on players coming in.
‘So doing Terry Devlin, Regan Poole and Colby Bishop means we can now focus on who we want to bring into the squad to strengthen. That should help us to be in an even better position than we were last year in terms of recruiting players.’
Pompey chief confirms more exits on cards
Although being content with the focus being able to be put on signing players, Cullen confirmed that doesn’t mean there won’t be more departures in the months ahead.
John Mousinho has indicated the likes of Christian Saydee can leave to get first-team minutes, while the likes of Tom McIntyre and Ryley Towler could well follow suit before September 1.
Cullen added: ‘That’s something that will unfold over the summer, along with the new players coming into the football club.’
