The transfer boost Portsmouth have given themselves as window gets set to open

There’s been a change in contract policy for Pompey this season - and it’s set to help them in their transfer business in the weeks and months ahead.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Cullen believes Pompey shift in contract policy places them in a stronger position than before in this summer’s transfer window.

The chief executive feels having major assets already tied down to new deals, can help the Blues to focus all their energy on the crucial business of recruitment now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the window allowed to be open for a maximum of 89 days, it then re-opens on June 16 and goes through until 7pm on September 1.

Pompey are expecting a brisk period of trading, if not the level of business seen in the past two summer windows under sporting director Rich Hughes.

Cullen thinks there is one significant difference this time around, after a season in which new deals have been agreed with first-team players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s broadly not been the case in recent years, with the club steering away from tying down players when the season is active.

That was quickly followed by Terry Devlin agreeing a deal for a similar period, with Regan Poole sealing an agreement until 2027 with a club option to extend for 12 months in March.

Colby Bishop returns from heart surgery and gets on the scoresheet in the crucial win over Preston last November | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Terry Devlin has established himself as a firm favourite at Fratton Park | Getty Images

Has stepped his game up in recent weeks and netted his first Pompey goal since September 2023 last time out. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Cullen thinks getting that business out of the way with the out-of-contract and loan players leaving, clears the way for focus on players coming through the door.

He said: ‘You’ll have a turnover of players every season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’ve seen Alex Milosevic, Kusini Yengi, Cohen Bramall, Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully leave us with our loan players returning to their parent clubs.

‘We’re in contract talks with Ben Killip and triggered the options on Andre Dozzell and Zak Swanson, which their performances deserve.

‘We probably departed from previous policy by agreeing contracts before the end of the season, but that gives us the space now to concentrate on players coming in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So doing Terry Devlin, Regan Poole and Colby Bishop means we can now focus on who we want to bring into the squad to strengthen. That should help us to be in an even better position than we were last year in terms of recruiting players.’

Pompey chief confirms more exits on cards

Although being content with the focus being able to be put on signing players, Cullen confirmed that doesn’t mean there won’t be more departures in the months ahead.

John Mousinho has indicated the likes of Christian Saydee can leave to get first-team minutes, while the likes of Tom McIntyre and Ryley Towler could well follow suit before September 1.

Cullen added: ‘That’s something that will unfold over the summer, along with the new players coming into the football club.’