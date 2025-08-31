The transfer latest over Josh Murphy’s Fratton future today as Leicester City continue their pursuit of the Pompey favourite.

John Mousinho told Josh Murphy he’s at the right place to fulfil his ambitions as Leicester City’s pursuit intensified.

But the Pompey boss acknowledged the winger’s thoughts will need to be taken into consideration amid reports of a Foxes bid for his star player last night.

Mousinho: ‘I know Murphy’s incredibly happy here’

The relegated Premier League outfit are on the trail of Murphy ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline at 7pm, with the 30-year-old featuring in yesterday’s 1-0 win over Preston North End.

Pompey’s position over the interest is clear with the Oxford United arrival not for sale, with Mousinho outlining the club stance after their latest Championship success.

The head coach underlined the club’s board are firm on that position, with the stance consistent with the one taken over Colby Bishop and Callum Lang in the past.

The News understands the figure tabled by Leicester is certainly well short of an amount which would make Pompey reconsider their position on that front.

Another key factor is the move developing at the transfer window’s climax, leaving the Blues with little time to react to their reigning player of the season leaving.

Murphy showed his professionalism by delivering a hard-working effort in the Preston victory, with the player previously indicating his contentment with life at PO4.

Mousinho feels the man who delivered 21 goal contributions last term is ‘incredibly happy’ at Fratton Park, with that an important consideration when it comes to Leicester’s interest.

Pompey boss on Murphy: ‘We don’t need to sell’

He said: ‘From the football club’s point of view we don’t need to sell - the football club are really solid on that.

‘You never, I suppose, have complete control of it because the player’s destiny is in his own hands to some extent.

‘But we have a long contract in terms of where we’ve tied Murph up and the reassurance I have from the club is there’s no financial pressure to sell the player.

‘My take, and I spoke to Josh about this in the summer, is he’s playing the best football of his career. He’s completely transformed the way he operates as a footballer.

‘That’s nothing to do with me, but that is everything about what he’s done, how much this football club suits him and how much our playing style suits him.

‘He’s ended the last couple of games with the captain’s armband and was outstanding again against Preston without putting the ball in the back of the net.

‘I know he’s incredibly happy here.

‘Who knows what else is out there, but I certainly think from a playing point of view and knowing Josh really well this is a brilliant place for him.’

It’s set to be a busy end to the transfer window with Pompey looking to recruit in attacking areas before tomorrow’s deadline.

A deal has been agreed to bring in St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk, with The News revealing Pompey’s interest earlier this month.

A winger is also being sought with Crystal Palace’s Franco Umeh of interest, following Matt Ritchie’s move to Reading.

Pompey have so far landed seven new faces this summer with Adrian Segecic, John Swift. Luke Le Roux, Mark Kosznovszky, Florian Bianchini, Minhyeok Yang and Josh Knight the new singings in the building so far.

