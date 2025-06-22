Pompey have been linked with Luton Town midfielder Shandon Baptiste. Pic: Getty | Getty

Pompey are said to be battling Oxford United for the Luton Town man, who has 55 Premier League appearances under his belt with Brentford.

Pompey are considering a move for Shandon Baptiste, according to reports.

The Blues are said to be on the trail of the Luton Town midfielder, but face competition from Oxford United to bring in the Grenada international.

Baptiste is reportedly generating interest after the Hatters dropped into League One last season, following their relegation from the Premier League last year - according to Hayters.

The 27-year-old is an established top-flight performer, picking up 55 appearances at the highest level of the game in his time with Brentford.

But the former U’s and Reading man has also had to deal with significant injury issues in his career, though he’s set to go into the 2025-26 season with those issues behind him.

The latest of those restricted him to 17 appearances at Kenilworth Road last term, after he was signed by Rob Edwards as a free agent as he left the Bees.

Baptiste was handed a three-year deal, with the Hatters having an option to extend that stay by a further 12 months.

The box-to-box operator has dealt with shoulder dislocations, an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury along with groin and ankle issues in a career beset by ongoing fitness issues.

His latest calf problem kept him sidelined for two months in Luton’s relegation fight, before Baptiste made two sub appearances in April.

Speaking of his injury woes two months ago, Baptiste told of his determination to come back stronger from his latest setback.

Injury issues for Premier League performer

He told Luton’s YouTube channel: ‘I picked up a tear in my calf and soleus in the Watford game which was very unfortunate because it was such a big game for us as a club, and I wanted to be out there for as long I could to help turn it around and help the team.

‘I’m trying to get back from that and do everything I can to stay fit and help the boys.

‘This one (injury) has probably hit me the most because I was feeling good and feeling strong.

‘But I’ve got good support from everyone at the club and all the little things help when you’re in a situation like I’m in at the minute.

‘I want to be back playing and out there helping, so it’s tough but I’ve got a positive mindset and know I will come back from this.’

Pompey are certainly in the market for midfielders this summer, with the middle of the park one of their major areas for recruitment focus.

Marlon Pack and Andre Dozzell are currently their contracted options in that department, along with out-of-favour Abdoulaye Kamara.

The Blues have so far brought in Adrian Segecic, with the attacking talent recruited on a three-year deal from Sydney FC.

Pompey have been linked with the likes of Nectar Triantis and Charlie Savage in terms of midfield operators this summer, though both names are wide of the mark.