Portsmouth-admired striker makes move from Premier League to Championship rivals

He’s a striker the Pompey boss likes the look of, but the Bournemouth man has moved to rivals Preston North End after spending half of last season with Watford.

He’s the striker afforded admiring glances from John Mousinho last summer.

The Pompey boss was known to be a fan of Daniel Jebbison, as he prepared his squad for their maiden season at Championship level.

Pompey boss a Daniel Jebbison admirer

Mousinho would’ve been keen to bring in the Canada international, as he moved from Sheffield United to Premier League Bournemouth, with the Cherries paying around £1.5m in training compensation.

The Blues boss was realistic about his side’s pulling power at that stage, however, with Jebbison eventually agreeing a loan move to second-tier rivals Watford.

It wouldn’t have been unrealistic to think the 21-year-old would have again been a consideration this summer, with Pompey in the market for a new number nine.

It won’t be Jebbison, however, as the Ontario-born talent yesterday agreed a move to Preston North End on a temporary deal for the season.

Jebbison will link up with former Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom at Deepdale, who is confident about getting the best out of a player he knows well.

Daniel Jebbison scoring at Everton for Bournemouth. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

Heckingbottom told Preston’s official website: ‘I’m looking forward to working with Jebbo again. I’ve watched him play since he was a teenager and he was great to coach at Sheffield United.

‘He‘s someone I always pushed to keep improving during our time together. I’ve always believed in his ability and his potential.

‘I know how good he can be and we’re looking to get the best out of him while he’s here working with us.’

Watford struggles and Manchester City goal

Last season proved a tumultuous affair for Jebbison as he spent the first half of the campaign at Watford, where he had his difficulties.

He failed to score in 13 appearances for the Hornets, with boss Tom Cleverley talking honestly about his issues when Jebbison was left out of the squad at Leeds in October.

Cleverley said at the time: ‘There’s a reason we signed him: he’s got electric pace, he has good athletic ability, he can finish off both feet.

‘He is going through a little bit of a lack of confidence at the minute and he’s trying to work his way out of it.

‘He’s always the last one off the training pitch and you’ve got to respect that.

Danie Jebbison in action for Canada. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

‘But right now he’s suffering from a little bit of a lack of confidence and tonight was an opportunity for the others.’

Things did pick up for Jebbison in the new year, however after being recalled for Bournemouth. as he got 18 appearances for the Cherries under the belt.

That included goals in FA Cup successes over West Brom and Everton, while he also got himself on the scoresheet against Manchester City last month.

Jebbison has recently been on international duty for Canada, appearing against Ukraine and Ivory Coast before sealing his immediate future.